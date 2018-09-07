Knock-knock jokes, Pokemon and 'the worst acceptance speech of all time' - the weird and wonderful world of US Open finalist Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka faces Serena Williams in the US Open final on Saturday - Anadolu

Naomi Osaka had just won her first WTA title in March, and was understandably finding it hard to put the achievement into words. A naturally shy character, she giggled, fidgeted and rambled, before admitting "this is probably going to be the worst acceptance speech of all time".

The Indian Wells crowd laughed, and fell in love with Osaka just a little bit more. Because over the previous two weeks, they - and the wider tennis world - had been given an introductory seminar into the weird and wonderful world of Naomi Osaka.

Not only did Osaka, 20, beat the world No 1 and two former incumbents, as well as a former No 2, to claim her maiden title - the biggest event outside of the grand slams - she smiled and quipped her way through the tournament as if she was playing a game of bat and ball in her back garden.

Now, after racing through the US Open draw for the loss of just one set, Osaka finds herself in a first grand slam final. Her opponent will be none other than Serena Williams - Osaka's idol growing up and someone she has admitted to being hopelessly star-struck in front of.

"Internal screaming and completely avoiding her,” Osaka said in an interview this year when asked how she reacts to seeing Williams in the locker room. "I get really nervous if I see Serena or Venus."

"This is probably going to be the worst acceptance speech of all time" - @BNPPARIBASOPEN champion @Naomi_Osaka_



We beg to differ! #BNPPO18pic.twitter.com/4XpckdmLtq



— WTA (@WTA) March 18, 2018

Osaka is in lots of ways a little different. In fact in a world of cliches and platitudes, she is to tennis as Donald Trump is to diplomacy. Unfiltered, unabashed and unique, Osaka speaks with a child-like wonder where the word "like" is never more than a couple of sentences away. Apologies if this is a very dated reference, but the cadence and rhythm of Osaka's voice makes her sound like Alyson Hannigan's character Michelle in the American Pie films.

As an illustration of Osaka's quirkiness, take this response to a press conference question two years ago about her career ambitions. “To be the very best, like no one ever was,” Osaka said, before smiling expectantly.

After realising that no-one was on her wavelength, she added: "That’s a Pokémon quote, I’m sorry. That’s the Pokémon theme song. But, yeah, to be the very best, and go as far as I can go."

By becoming the youngest Indian Wells winner in a decade and reaching a maiden major final at the age of 20, one could be forgiven for viewing Osaka as an overnight success. The reality though is she has been talked about for some time, partly because of her intriguing heritage. The daughter of a Japanese mother and Haitian father, Osaka was born in Japan but moved to the US at the age of three. She grew up in Florida and still lives and trains there, while also visiting her grandparents at their house in Long Island near New York.

Osaka is proud of her Haitian and American heritage but plays under the Japanese flag despite not being able to speak the language fluently. This has made for some amusing press conferences where the Japanese press pack has tried and failed to understand her off-beat humour.

"For us, it’s really tough to get to know her personality," Japanese reporter Aki Uchida told The New York Times in 2016. "Even in English, she keeps making some random jokes. She keeps making some jokes which we don’t understand. It’s tricky. We don’t know if it’s from different cultures, her personality, or could be generation gaps."

Osaka celebrates winning the Indian Wells title in March Credit: AP

In fairness to Uchida even some English-speaking journalists have been bewildered by Osaka's curious brand of Pokemon quotes and knock-knock jokes.

Osaka for her part says of trying to understand Japanese: "It’s really fast; sometimes it sounds like they’re rapping, so then I’m just like: I didn’t hear the first part of the question. Then I look like an idiot, and I don’t want to look like an idiot."

Such is Osaka's playfulness off the court that it's easy to to lose sight of her considerable talent. Osaka possesses a devastatingly powerful game, built around a potent serve that has clocked 125mph and a forehand that flies through the air at speeds of more than 100mph.

While still in her teens, Osaka reached a Tour final, cracked the world's top 50 aged and won the WTA's newcomer of the year award for 2016. She continued to improve last year, and thumped the reigning champion Angelique Kerber 6–3, 6–1 in the US Open first round.

Then at the end of 2017, Osaka teamed up with coach Sascha Bajin, who has previously worked with Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka, and most recently Caroline Wozniacki. Bajin has worked specifically on improving Osaka's movement and backhand, and the partnership has paid immediate dividends.

In January, Osaka reached her first grand slam fourth round at the Australian Open - though in typically self-effacing style she felt compelled to apologise to the Melbourne crowd after getting there.

"I feel really happy, but also kind of sorry because I know you guys really wanted her [Australian Ashleigh Barty] to win," Osaka said sheepishly.

Osaka's improvement has not gone unnoticed by her competitors. Serena Williams said of the youngster: "She’s really young and really aggressive. She’s a really good, talented player. Very dangerous."

After being brutalised by Osaka in the Indian Wells final, Daria Kasatkina said: "She’s really very powerful, serving good, doesn’t have weaknesses."

In New York, Osaka's progress has been almost embarrassingly serene. Excluding the tough three-setter against Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round, she has lost a paltry total of 15 games and her matches have averaged just over an hour in length. During her second and third round matches, Osaka won 22 games in a row.

She's met almost as much resistance over the past fortnight when playing her favourite video game - the first person shooter Overwatch. “I play on the PlayStation, but you have the option to play on the computer,” she explains. “Basically you join a team and you fight another team.”

Back to her day job, and Osaka even picked up the collector's item of a 6-0, 6-0 "double-bagel" victory against world No 33 Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the third round last week. Her post-match press conference was typically surreal, as she responded to the WTA's Courtney Nguyen's question about the last time she had double-bagelled an opponent by saying: "It was you in my dreams".

In the real world, Osaka is closing in on by far the greatest moment of her fledgling career. Beating Williams would also bring with it a secondary, perhaps dubious benefit: a chance to improve on "the worst acceptance speech of all time".