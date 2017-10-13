Knights win NHL home debut after shooting survivors tribute

Los Angeles (AFP) - Just down the street from where the worst mass shooting in US history took place, the first major league Las Vegas sports team made an emotional tribute to survivors and first responders.

Nine days after a gunman killed 58 people and injured hundreds more, the National Hockey League's Vegas Golden Knights played the first home game in club history, defeating Arizona 5-2 Tuesday to become the first NHL expansion team to begin with a 3-0 mark.

Given the tragedy that gripped the city and drew the world's attention to the US gambling hub, the Golden Knights decided their debut needed to be something special and the tribute did not disappoint.

The names of all 58 victims who died when struck by a hail of bullets while attending a country music concert were projected onto the ice at T-Mobile Arena. There was a 58-second moment of silence in respect to those who were killed.

Before each player was introduced in the darkened arena, the spotlight literally fell upon first responders as police and medical personnel walked onto the ice, each joined by a player, coach or executive from the Golden Knights.

Several survivors of the massacre gathered at center ice for the ceremonial dropping of the first puck, after which Vegas defenseman Deryk Engelland, a Las Vegas resident for the past 15 years, made an emotional speech to the crowd, closing with "We are Vegas Strong."

To emphasize the message and the desire to help the city heal, the usual advertising along the sideboards was replaced with the words "Vegas Strong" over and over again.

Engelland did his part on the ice as well, scoring a goal to give Vegas a 2-0 lead.

"We always say we want to help the city start to heal," Engelland said. "Hopefully we're doing that. I'll take (goals) when I can get them. I couldn't be more happy than to get one tonight."