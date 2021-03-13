Knights top Beavers 61-44

Mar. 13—BRUSHFORK — For four seasons, the Bluefield boys basketball team had Mount View's number. On Friday night, the Golden Knights finally cashed in on the idea that resistance is not futile.

Tony Bailey scored 19 points and Mount View turned the tables on the Beavers, 61-44, at Brushfork Armory, on Friday.

Bailey also had five steals and two assists for Mount View

Malachi Bishop had 10 rebounds for the Knights, who trailed 12-4 after the first half but fought their way back in the second period, trailing 16-19 at halftime. CJ Bell had eight rebounds for Mount View;

Playing man-to-man defense, the Golden Knights outscored Bluefield 21-4 in the third quarter to take the lead for keeps.

Logan Hyder scored 11 points to pace the Beavers. RJ Hairston and Steven Addair scored seven points apiece. Ja'eon Flack handed out four assists and collected three steals.

Bluefield plays Wyoming East at Brushfork Armory today at 3 p.m. Mount View plays at Greater Beckley Christian on Tuesday.

Mount View 61, Bluefield 44

MOUNT VIEW (2-2)

Tony Bailey 19, Justin Haggerty 11, Malachi Bishop 11, Chris Jackson 8, CJ Bell 8, Jaylen Hall 2, Brendan Rotenberry 2, Ryan Long.

BLUEFIELD

Logan Hyder 11, RJ Hairston 7, Steven Addair 7, Caleb Fuller 6, Chance Dawson 4, Jeon Flack 4, Nick Martin 2.

Mount View..............4 12 21 24 — 61

Bluefield...............12 7 4 21 — 44

3-point goals: Mount View 2 (Tony Bailey, Haggerty), Bluefield 5 (Hyder 2, Addair, Fuller 2)

Girls Games

River View 93

Liberty-Raleigh 31

GLEN DANIEL — Sheridan Calhoun and

Calhoun had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Katie Bailey had 14 points and 11 rebounds for River View (3-0).

Jenna Atwell scored 16 points, Trista Lester scored 12 points and Ali Morgan scored 10 points, with six steals and five assists.

Kasey Jarrell had six three pointers for 18 points for the Lady Raiders. Ashley Walker addded nine points.

River View is slated to go to Mount View on Monday.

James Monroe 56,

PikeView 41

LINDSIDE — Akayla Hughes shared game-high honors with 22 points in James Monroe's 56-41 win over PikeView.

Story continues

Hughes had four rebounds and two assist and a steal for the Maverick.

Haley Hunnicutt finished 12 for the Mavericks (3-2), who will play Mount View on Tuesday. Sara Collins had nine rebounds for James Monroe.

The Panthers' Hannah Perdue also scored 22.

PikeView (2-1) will host Bluefield on Monday.

Summers County 7

Greenbrier West 24

CHARMCO — Taylor Isaac led five double-digit scorers with 15 points as Class AA No. 3 Summers County defeated Greenbrier West 76-24 Friday night.

Maggie Stover added 13 for the Bobcats (3-1). Gavin Pivont and Liv Meador both scored 12 and Ashley Cooper 10.

Greenbrier West got 11 points from Meagan Poticher.

The Bobcats will host No. 1 Wyoming East on Tuesday. The Cavaliers (0-3) are scheduled to visit Pocahontas County on Saturday.

James Monroe 56, PikeView 41

LINDSIDE — Akayla Hughes shared game-high honors with 22 points in James Monroe's 56-41 win over PikeView.

Haley Hunnicutt finished 12 for the Mavericks (3-2), who will play Mount View on Tuesday.

The Panthers' Hannah Perdue also scored 22.

PikeView (2-1) will host Bluefield on Monday.

Girls Basketball

MCA 52, Greater Beckley Christian 8: Karis Trump scored 17 points to pace MCA, Aleigha Hill scored 13 points and Bailee Martin added 12 points. MCA plays today at Lewisburg Baptist Academy.

Middle School

Boys Basketball

MCA 54, Montcalm 21: MJ Patton had 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for MCA. Duke Testerman had 15 points, Gage Thompson had eight point and 14 rebounds. Isaiah Fink scored five points for Montcalm.