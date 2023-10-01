Knights reign supreme in Whitepine League DI

Sep. 30—POTLATCH — In just their third season as a program, the Logos Knights sit alone atop the Whitepine League Division I.

In a battle between two WPL unbeatens that each average more than 53 points per game, the Knights stormed past the Potlatch Loggers 76-36 on Friday night in Potlatch.

The Loggers (4-1, 3-1 WPL) trailed 38-36 in the second quarter but couldn't keep pace the rest of the way after losing star quarterback Jack Clark late in the quarter.

Logos quarterback Jack Driskill accounted for 424 yards of total offense and seven total touchdowns, Lucius Comis and Ryan Daniels each had three touchdowns and the Knights' offense is yet to be slowed down this season. Logos improved to 6-0 (5-0 WPL) after going 3-6 in each of its first two seasons as a program.

"That's a really big deal," Logos coach Nick Holloway said of the win. "Potlatch teams are alway tough, always a tough out every year, and for us to go in undefeated and play another undefeated team and respond well after the first half (was great).

"They were right with us in the first half. It's a big deal for this program.'

Trading blows

Blink and you might've missed a score in this game, especially in the first half.

In an example of the craziness, Potlatch's Clark lofted a TD pass to a diving Waylon Marshall for a 16-8 Potlatch lead after the 2-point conversion early in the first quarter. Then on the very next play, Logos junior Comis busted out a 75-yard TD run on a sweep.

The play of the game, though, was Logos' first TD. Knights senior Henry Sundlie took a sweep to the right, then passed the ball to a wide-open Comis for a 46-yard score.

"He has the option to run it or pass it," Holloway said of the trick play. "That was the first time (the play was used). Potlatch has our respect. We saved it for them."

Logos led 24-22 after the first quarter and 38-36 in the second before scoring two straight touchdowns to go into halftime up 52-36.

Potlatch loses two stars

Clark came off the field limping late in the second quarter and never returned to the game.

The senior quarterback had 144 rushing yards, 158 passing yards and accounted for all five Potlatch TDs all in the first half.

"Once we lose Jack, our offensive dynamics change quite a bit," Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said. "Our playbook has to shrink a lot without him in there."

Potlatch running back Ben Johnson (83 total yards) also went down with an injury in the fourth quarter.

Ball said he is hopeful that both Clark and Johnson will return next week.

"They're tough kids," Ball said. "We'll hope and see. Hopefully they are back next week."

Pulling away

Logos started the third quarter with a 15-yard TD run by Driskill on the third play of the half, and the rout was on.

Moments later, Daniels intercepted Potlatch backup QB Jay Marshall. Then, Driskill hit Daniels for a 50-yard touchdown on a screen pass, and the Knights ballooned the lead to 68-36.

"Obviously Jack (Driskill) is a big factor ... but we also have guys who can take the ball and be dangerous with it," Holloway said. "You see it on jet sweeps (and) some of those passes deep (were) great catches by guys. So while Jack is the trigger man, we have seven other guys who are dangerous."

Logos 24 28 16 8—76

Potlatch 22 14 0 0—36

First Quarter

Potlatch — Jack Clark 5 run (Ben Johnson pass from Clark), 10:49.

Logos — Lucius Comis 46 pass from Henry Sundlie (Jonathan Morrill run), 9:57.

Potlatch — Waylon Marshall 11 pass from Clark (Jay Marshall run), 8:47.

Logos — Comis 75 run (Jack Driskill run), 8:23.

Potlatch — Clark 7 run (pass failed), 6:00.

Logos — Driskill 12 run (Dominic Porras pass from Driskill), 5:01.

Second Quarter

Logos — Comis 89 pass from Driskill (Comis pass from Driskill), 11:44.

Potlatch — Clark 1 run (run failed), 10:15.

Logos — Porras 51 run (pass failed)

Potlatch — Clark 65 run (Johnson pass from Clark), 9:49.

Logos — Driskill 22 run (pass failed), 6:38.

Logos — Ryan Daniels 13 pass from Driskill (Driskill run), 0:47.

Third Quarter

Logos — Driskill 15 run (Ben Carlson pass from Driskill), 11:07.

Logos — Daniels 50 pass from Driskill (Driskill run), 7:13.

Fourth Quarter

Logos — Daniels 8 pass from Driskill (Comis run), 11:53.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Logos: Driskill 14-149, Comis 1-75, Porras 1-51, Sundlie 2-11. Potlatch: Clark 14-144, Jay Marshall 17-42, Waylon Marshall 7-39, Johnson 9-32, Hunter Redmon 2-20.

PASSING — Logos: Driskill 11-14-0—275, Sundlie 1-1-0—46. Potlatch: Clark 6-8-0—158, Jay Marshall 1-3-2—1.

RECEIVING — Logos: Comis 3-166, Daniels 4-68, Carlson 2-44, Porras 2-32, Sundlie 1-11. Potlatch: Jay Marshall 1-81, Johnson 2-51, Waylon Marshall 2-17, Cooper Thompson 1-9, Brenton Breeze 1-1.

