Knights put away Glacier girls in fourth quarter

Jan. 26—Missoula Hellgate's Elly Reed scored 13 points, including a 3-pointer as the Knights pulled away in the fourth quarter to down Glacier 53-45 in a Western AA girls basketball game Thursday at the Wolf Den.

Glacier (3-6 overall, 1-3 in league games) hung with the Knights through three quarters, but fell off the pace despite late 3-pointers from Reese Ramey, who had a game-high 18 points, and Noah Fincher (13 points).

Alex Mund and Gianna Passuccio added 12 points apiece for Hellgate (5-5 overall, 3-3 in Western AA games).

"Defensively we have played better and I know the girls expect more from themselves," Glacier coach Amanda Cram said. "Hellgate's 1-3-1 interrupted our offensive flow and took advantage of us on the boards.

"We battled, but unfortunately tonight it wasn't enough. There is no quit in this team and we are still ready to make noise this season."

Glacier is in action again Saturday, on the road against Missoula Sentinel.

Hellgate 19 11 7 16 — 53

Glacier 18 11 6 10 — 45

MISSOULA HELLGATE — Carmen Anderson 0 2-2 2, Chloe Larsen 2 4-4 8, Alix Mund 5 2-4 12, Elly Reed 4 3-4 13, Shannon Kane 1 1-3 3, Gianna Passuccio 5 1-1 12, Sophia Miler 0 0-0 0, Lillie Lambert 1 0-0 3, Ryan Meservy 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 13-18 53.

GLACIER — Cazz Rankosky 2 0-0 5, Reese Ramey 8 0-0 18, Noah Fincher 4 4-6 13, Charlotte Osler 1 0-0 2, Karly Allen 1 1-2 3, Kiera Sullivan 1 0-0 3, Jaidyn Pevey 0 1-2 1, Kenedee Moore 0 0-0 0, Julia Hagenmeier 0 0-0 0, Madison Terry 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 6-10 45.

3-point goals — Hellgate 4 (Reed 2, Passuccio, Lambert), Glacier 5 (Ramey 2, Fincher, Rankosky, Sullivan). Fouls — Hellgate 14, Glacier 19. Fouled out — none.