Knights place third at girls track regional

May 21—Led by first-place finishes from Ellia Hayes in the 800 and Karsyn Buck in high jump, Northview placed third as a team Tuesday night at the Bloomington North Regional for girls track and field.

Peyton Smith won the 3,200 to lead Linton to a fifth-place finish, while Terre Haute South was sixth led by second-place finishes by Shalane Blakey in the 100 and Te'Rah Cooley in the 300 hurdles. Blakey and Cooley were also on a second-place 4x100 team.

Other second-place finishers were Kathryn Ison of North Central in the 100 hurdles, Kyarra DeGroote of West Vigo in the 200, Smith in the 1,600, Gnister Grant of Northview in the 3,200 and Cali Wuestefeld of Terre Haute North in pole vault.

Top three finishers are qualified for the state finals.

Team scores — Bloomington Noth 103.5, Bloomington South 70, Northview 48, Edgewood 47, Linton 43, Terre Haute South 40, Jeffersonville 34, Silver Creek 31, Charlestown 21, Madison 20.5, Terre Haute North 16, Martinsville 16, West Vigo 15, North Central 14, Eastern Greene 14, Seymour 11.5, Orleans 8, Jennings County 6.5, Sullivan 6, Greencastle 6, Clay City 6, Eastern (Pekin) 6, South Putnam 6, South Vermillion 5, Cloverdale 5, Scottsburg 5, NorthPutnam 4, Owen Valley 4, Shakamak3, Brownstown Central 3, Southwestern (Hanover) 3, Bedford North Lawrence 2, Springs Valley 1.

4x800 — Bloomington South 9:49.90, 3. Northview (Reagin White, Aubrey Miller, Hannah Harrison, Gnister Grant) 9:57.89, 6. Shakamak (Ema Janouskova, Aubree Langford, Isla Kaufman, Elayni Stone) 10:36.33, 12. Terre Haute North (Cammi VanGilder, Halle Pearson, Alyse Thompson, Bella Spelman) 11:05.04, 13. Greencastle (ColleenBossnack, Penelope Cummings, Josie Cox, Madilyn Hiatt) 11:11.83, 14. Terre Haute South (Madison Beaumont, Ava Ham, Kennidy Dillion, Izzy Miklozek) 11:13.50.

100 — Lyric Steele (Jeff) 12.33, 2. Shalane Blakey (THS) 12.72, 5. Dusty Welker (WV) 13.14, 14. Hallie Vitz (Nv) 13.83, 15. Brenna Stallcop (Nv) 13.86.

100H — Dede Eberle (BN) 14.12, 2. Kathryn Ison (NC) 15.17, 3. Sophie Hale (L) 15.29, 5. Bailey Brickert (SP) 15.77, 6. Emma Martin (THN) 15.83, 10. Te'Rah Cooley (THS) 17.15.

200 — Steele (Jeff) 25.56, 2. Kyarra DeGroote (WV) 26.03, 8. McKenzie Allen (L) 31.97 (qualified in 27.58), 9. Elsie Aidoo (THS) 27.70, 10. Courtney Powell (THS) 27.82, 16. Mackenzie Heaton (Nv) 28.97.

1,600 — Ellia Hayes (Nv) 5:06.12, 2. Peyton Smith (L) 5:09.28, 6. Cassie Roush (WV) 5:34.92, 13. Brooke Mace (Parke Heritage) 5:57.36, 16. I.Miklozek (THS) 6:16.27.

4x100 — Bloomington North 46.58, 2. Terre Haute South (Cooley, Aidoo, Powell, Blakey) 49.61, 6. Northview (B.Stallcop, Vitz, Heaton, Rekelle Terrell) 50.48, 8. Linton (Hale, Sydney Jerrells, Brenlee West, Allen) 51.45, 13. Greencastle (Isabella Parker, Alex Dobbs, Kyra Bandy, Kylie Silbert) 52.87.

400 — Emma Edwards (E) 56.24, 3. Katherine Sarver (Sul) 1:01.20, 4. Asyria Ford (Clov) 1:02.28, 10. Stone (Shak) 1:03.81, 12. Demme Hancewicz (THS) 1:04.33, 14. Emily Adams (Riverton Parke) 1:04.70.

300H — Eberle (BN) 45.26, 2. Cooley (THS) 46.911, 3. Ison (NC) 46.914, 4. Karsyn Buck (Nv) 47.91, 13. Sophie Stallcop (Nv) 52.53, 14. Martin (THN) 54.54,, 15. Olivia Hemmerling (Clov) 55.44.

800 — Ellie Barada (BS) 2:12.28, 3. Hayes (Nv) 2:19.96, 12. Roush (WV) 2:35.81, 13. Hancewicz (THS) 2:37.11, 15. White (Nv) 2:44.08.

3,200 — Smith (L) 11:17.40, 2. Grant (Nv) 11:38.62, 11. Isabella Turchi (SV) 13:02.92, 13. Harrison (Nv) 13:12.02.

4x400 — Bloomington South 4:03.99, 5.Terre Haute South (Blakey, Aidoo, Powell, Hancewicz) 4:18.24, 8. Linton (Kinley Carmichael, Jerrells, Emelia Lynn, Allen) 4:20.58, 10. West Vigo (Welker, Gwen Garman, Roush, DeGroote) 4:28.22, 11. Greencastle (Taylor Ball, JosieCox,Dobbs, Bandy) 4:28.46.

HJ — Buck (Nv) 5-5, 3. Lilly Merk (THS) 5-3, 4. Mallori Bettenbrock (CC) 5-2, 7. Martin (THN) 5-1, 10. Gracie Pritchard (Nv) 5-0, 13. Emma Simpson (PH) 4-10.

LJ — Eberle (BN) 18-1.5, 3. Hale (L) 17-2, 4. Blakey (THS) 17-1, 11. Cali Wuestefeld (THN) 15-3.5, 16. B.Stallcop (Nv) 13-3.25.

D — Hadley Lucas (BN) 175-0, 3. Becca Robbins (L) 128-10, 8. Megan Jackson (CC) 115-3, 9. Ozofu Magaji (SV) 110-6.

SP — Lucas (BN) 53-4.5, 4. Magaji (SV) 37-8, 5. Robbins (L) 37-1, 7.Kaetlyn Bell (THN) 35-8, 8. Indi Nichols (THS) 36-5.6, 10. Varzidy Batchelor (Nv) 33-10.5.

PV — Ashley Abram (E) 10-3, 2. C.Wuestefeld (THN) 10-3, 3. Skyler Byrd (G) 10-0, 7. Miley Wuestefeld (THN) 9-0, 10. Abby Clark (THS) 8-6, 13. S.Stallcop (Nv) and Masyn Fisk (WV) 8-6, 15. Kyra Curtis (G) 8-0.