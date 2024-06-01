Knights move past Alabama to advance in Tallahassee Regional

Andrew Sundean’s game-winning single in the top of the ninth propelled UCF past Alabama 8-7 in the opening round of the Tallahassee Regional at Dick Howser Stadium on Friday night.

Reliever Kris Sosnowski (1-0) pitched a perfect two innings to secure the win for the Knights, who advance to play top-seeded Florida State on Saturday (5 p.m.). The Seminoles (43-15) defeated Stetson 7-2 in Game 1.

It was a hard-fought affair with seven lead changes before UCF (36-19) came out on top in the final inning over the Crimson Tide (33-23).

The Knights again took advantage of runners in scoring position with two outs.

After the first two batters struck out against Alabama starter Greg Farone, Matt Cedarburg walked. He advanced to second on a balk as Lex Boedicker also walked. Jack Zyska stroked a hit down the rightfield line for a 2-RBI double to start the scoring.

It was Zyska’s second triple of the season for the former Notre Dame transfer.

Alabama came right back in the bottom of the first as designated hitter Kade Snell took a 1-2 pitch from UCF starter Dom Stagliano and drove it over the right-center wall for a 3-run homer.

The game continued its back-and-forth play as centerfielder Andrew Williamson countered with a 2-run home run off Farone, allowing the Knights to reclaim the lead at 4-3. It was Williamson’s fifth homer of the season.

Justin Lebron helped Alabama tie the game in the bottom of the third inning with a solo home run to left.

The Crimson Tide struck again in the bottom of the fourth thanks to a home run by TJ McCants, which made the score 5-4.

UCF got to Farone in the top of the fifth as Cedarburg had an RBI double that scored Matt Prevesk, forcing Alabama to make a pitching change. Reliever Matthew Heiberger entered the game and, two batters later, surrendered an RBI double to Zyska as the Knights pushed the lead to 6-5.

Farone gave up 6 runs on 6 hits while walking 3 and striking out 6 batters in four innings.

Stagliano lasted into the fifth inning before being lifted after giving up a single and double with two outs. In relief, Dom Castellano entered the game and got out of the inning with a groundout.

Lebron’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh helped Alabama tie the game at 6.

But the Knights grabbed back momentum as Mikey Kluska scored on a groundout by Cedarburg with one out in eighth. It was Cedarburg’s second RBI of the game and the sixth lead change.

Alabama’s Will Hodo dropped a bloop single into center to score Max Grant and tie the game at 7.

UCF grabbed the victory in the top of the ninth off reliever Alton Davis II (4-2), who walked Zyska before giving up the game-winning hit to Sundean with two outs.

Zyska was 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs and two doubles while Williamson was 1-for-4 with a home run.

UCF coach Rich Wallace coached under FSU coach Link Jarrett, first at Notre Dame and then at Florida State last season. Jarrett helped guide the Fighting Irish to the College World Series in 2022 with a team featuring UCF catcher Danny Neri and Zyska.

Alabama will face Stetson on Saturday at noon in a crucial double-elimination game.

Matt Murschel can be reached at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com

Next up

UCF vs. Florida State

Where: Dick Howser Stadium, Tallahassee

When: 5 p.m.