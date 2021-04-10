Knights hope to host traditional golf opener Saturday

Apr. 10—If the weather cooperates, the boys high school golf season in the Wabash Valley will have its traditional beginning Saturday at Brazil's Forest Park in the Northview Invitational.

The host Knights were the 2019 sectional champions, led by medalist Benjamin Goshen, and figure to be strong again. But the other traditional sectional contenders, Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South, were second and third in that tournament two years ago and a resurgent West Vigo team placed fourth.

Coaches of those four teams have a couple of advantages that other spring sports don't enjoy: their athletes were able to compete, for the most part, in tournaments last summer despite the cancellation of the prep season, and there are veterans available for each of those coaches.

Here's what those four teams look like.

—Northview — Two college-bound seniors are Goshen, heading for Marian, and Chase Nuckols, who will be at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.

Senior Brevin Cooper is a newcomer to the team who shows promise after a great basketball career for the Knights, while senior Tyler Nettles and junior Ethan DeHart round out the top five.

"With the season canceled last year, [the Knights] are eager for the season to start," said coach Chris DeHart.

—Terre Haute North — The Patriots have three returning veterans in Logan Schuld, who will play at Rose-Hulman, plus Zack McCreery and Trey Steadman.

Coach Chuck Payne expects his sophomore class that didn't get to play a year ago will be formidable, led by Cole Higham, Gavin Connor and Josh Ferres.

"I feel that we will be very competitive this year. I have been very impressed with the play of the sophomores," Payne said.

—Terre Haute South — Top two players for the Braves and coach Chris Cassell are seniors Ryan Liebermann and Caleb Maris. Liebermann, the reigning Junior City champion, would be a fourth-year player except for last year's pandemic.

Newcomers who will help are junior Andrew Baker and sophomore Nick Winning, while returnees Evan Burbrink and Donovan Refugio are also battling for top-five spots.

—West Vigo — Coach Jordan Pearson's two veterans are Lyndon Seckinger and Cody Ingham; Seckinger shot a team-best 41 in a match on Thursday. "We will rely on their leadership," Pearson said.

Two seniors who figure to help are Shea Andrews — who shot 42 in the Viking opener — and Landon Thome, while Kobe Orten and Karson Mowrer round out the top six.

"Landon and Shea have a ton of potential," Pearson added. "Kobe and Karson will be competing for that fifth spot and I look forward to seeing what they can accomplish this year."