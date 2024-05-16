Knights hold lead for girls sectional track title

May 15—Shalane Blakey of Terre Haute South became a two-time winner — three times if you count her relay win — as the girls high school track and field sectional resumed Wednesday at Terre Haute North, but the Braves couldn't gain enough ground to catch Northview for the team championship.

The Knights had a 20-point lead after Tuesday's competition, which didn't include pole vault or long jump, and Blakey's first-place finish in long jump was nearly nullified by Brenna Stallcop's runner-up finish for the Knights.

In pole vault, Terre Haute North's Cali Wuestefeld won her third straight sectional championship after placing second as a freshman in 2021.

Top three finishers in each event are eligible for competition at the Bloomington North Regional next week.

Final team scores — Northview 143.5, Terre Haute South 127, Terre Haute North 73, West Vigo 54, South Vermillion 34.5, Greencastle 31, Clay City 26, Sullivan 26, North Central 23, North Putnam 23, Cloverdale 23, South Putnam 18, Parke Heritage 17, Riverton Parke 5.

Pole vault — Cali Wuestefeld (THN) 10-0, Skyler Byrd (G) 9-6, Abby Clark (THS) 9-6, Masyn Fisk (WV) 9-0, Miley Wuestefeld (THN) 9-0, Sophie Stallcop (Nv) 8-0, Alayna Whitman (Sul) 7-6, Kyla Curtis (G) and Aneka Mauer (Nv) 7-6.

Long jump — Shalane Blakey (THS) 16-7.25, Brenna Stallcop (Nv) 16-0.5, C.Wuestefeld (THN) 15-105, Kathryn Ison (NC) 15-6, Olivia Hemmerling (C) 15-4, Avari Kelley (Sul) 15-3, Kassidy Hackleman (NP) 15-2.75, Hallie Vitz (Nv) 14-10.5.