Knights make history with combined 7-pitcher no-hitter

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – While in the heat of battle, a competitor must keep a one-track mind, even if they’re on the brink of making history.

“I was just sitting there like ‘what are these guys talking about,” Adisyn Coffey said. “In a Sunday game, I’m just trying to go in and get three quick outs as quick as possible.”

Coffey would do just that while capping off a game that he and his teammates will remember forever.

The 25-year-old is one of seven pitchers the Charlotte Knights used in a combined no-hitter against the Durham Bulls on Father’s Day. It’s the first no-hitter of its kind in the 140-year history of the International League.

It’s also a feat the men in the dugout aren’t letting anyone take away from them.

“To be able to have one guy or seven guys limit a team to no hits, it’s extremely hard to do no matter what level,” Knights pitcher Jordan Leasure said. “To be able to say we did that, I think it counts.”

“If they don’t have a hit it’s a no-hitter,” said Knights pitching coach R.C. Lichtenstein. “Our guys took care of their business and to say that didn’t happen is crazy.”

What might be even crazier is that most of the men who took the mound had no idea what they were a part of. Now, they’ll always be intertwined with baseball’s rich history.

“We threw that no-hitter against Durham which is the Tampa Bay Rays affiliate and I was with them the last 19 years,” Lichtenstein added. “To be able to do that, I just felt like the baseball gods were smiling down on me and the boys Sunday.”

“I’ve never gotten the opportunity to do something like that in pro ball or college,” Ellard said. “Being able to combine for that is definitely one of those highlights that’s up there for me.”

“The comradery after the game with everybody celebrating it felt like that brought everybody closer together,” said Coffey.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.