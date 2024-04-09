Knights downed by Pirates

Apr. 8—DURHAM — Coming off back-to-back losses against Grays Creek, the Vance Charter Knights suffered a disappointing 18-6 defeat at the hands of the Riverside Pirates.

However, it was bigger than a game Friday night as the team was playing in honor of Collin Hughes — wearing shirts to support their fellow teammate who has been in the hospital fighting a medical injury.

"Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with Collin tonight," said coach Dan Sandlin.

"We hope for good news every day and we know he will keep fighting. Collin is one of the motivational anchors of our team and we can't wait to have him back out here with us. His presence on the field, in the huddles and on the sidelines is hard to match. We all know he will battle and would be here if he could — that's why we're playing for him."

The game started out close in the non-conference contest, tied at 2-2 in the first quarter. But a series of haymakers from Riverside-Durham let them run away with the lead in the second half.

A couple of quick goals gave the Pirates a 4-2 lead before a beautiful save of the right cleat of Vance Charter's goalie, no. 22 Teagan Jones, kept the score right where it was.

The next time down, the Pirates set a screen for their shooter looking to dodge on Johnny Killian. The 6-foot-5 junior was stuck trying to blow up the screen, and the lefty got to his strong-hand and finished on the run to make it 6-2.

An offsides penalty on the Knights a few minutes later didn't matter as the Pirates managed to score their sixth goal anyway.

The Knights' star player, Gavyn Sandlin, drew most of the defense's attention all game, receiving double and triple teams and constantly being denied the ball. Even on man-up opportunities, the Pirates would dedicate one player to mark Sandlin while the rest of the defense played 5-on-4 on the back end.

At one point, after finding a sliver of daylight, Sandlin broke his stick after being contested on a shot and ambled to the box to receive a replacement. Shortly after, the senior sensation got another opportunity and this time converted with the new twig with a falling, underhanded scoop shot to the bottom, right half of the net.

The disparity in the number of players between Vance Charter and Riverside was severe. The Knights barely had a second line of midfielders and Sandlin was forced to bounce around between attack, midfield and even defense — at times subbing in with a long pole in certain situations.

The Knights trailed 9-3 to start the second half and a handful of penalties forced Vance Charter to play undermanned for several minutes early in the third quarter.

An unnecessary roughness call gave the Knights a non-releasable penalty and the Pirates capitalized with two goals to make it 11-3. Then, they let an offensive player attacking from behind the goal get high position, turn the corner, and convert another one — 12-3.

In a one-on-one opportunity with the keeper, Sandlin elected to go with the behind-the-back shot and missed — but made up for it with a goal a few moments later, but it was too little too late. Riverside kept pouring on the goals in the fourth quarter as frustration grew for Sandlin and the Knights.

While the outcome of the game was not what the team had hoped for, they left everything they had out on the field.

After a disappointing nine-goal deficit, the Knights will try and regroup and break the three-game losing streak when they return home to play Voyager on Friday. The team will look to avenge a 7-6 loss at the hands of the Vikings earlier this year.

STATS

Gavyn Sandlin (Sr.) — 3 goals, 1 assist

Jake Wrenn (So.) — 1 goal, 1 assist

Weston Yount (So.) — 1 goal, 1 assist

Jack Paynter (Fr.) — 1 goal