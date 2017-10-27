Knights, Avs aim to continue surprising starts

LAS VEGAS -- Two teams that are exceeding preseason expectations square off Friday afternoon when the Vegas Golden Knights host the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena.

The Golden Knights (7-1-0) have won four games in row, including a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night, during the best start for an expansion team in the NHL's 100-year history.

A win over the Avalanche would match the longest win streak (five) by any team during its inaugural season, a mark set by the New York Rangers in 1926-27 and equaled by Edmonton Oilers in 1979-80.

"It's been unbelievable," Vegas coach Gerard Gallant said. "Everything has gone our way. Whoever is playing with our group, it's not all about skill and talent, it's about how hard they've worked."

Colorado (5-4-0) is coming off a 48-point season that was the worst for a team in the salary-cap era. The Avalanche snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-3 victory over Dallas on Tuesday night.

"They're a good team obviously," Colorado center Nathan MacKinnon, the 2014 Calder Trophy winner, said of the Golden Knights. "Obviously, they're surprising everybody in the league. I think we've surprising some people as well. We're 5-4. We felt like we've played some good hockey, too, and we hope to continue that on Friday."

Vegas has lost only once during its historic start -- 6-3 to Detroit at home on Oct. 13 -- despite playing three different goaltenders because of injury.

Starter Marc-Andre Fleury sustained a concussion late in the second period of the loss to the Red Wings. He took a knee to the head from Anthony Mantha during a goalmouth scramble but remained in the game, uncharacteristically allowing four third-period goals.

Backup Malcolm Subban took over and won the next two games before sustaining a lower-body injury in the third period of a 3-2 overtime win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.