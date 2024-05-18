Knights take 4A state softball title

May 17—The West Lauderdale Lady Knights defeated Purvis 7-6 Thursday in Hattiesburg to become back-to-back Mississippi 4A softball state champions.

Winning the game on a bases-loaded walk-off walk, West beat the Purvis Lady Tornadoes in game two of their best-of-three series being played at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. West won the first game of the series 5-1 earlier in the week.

On Thursday, the Lady Knights took an early lead, 4-1, in the fourth inning before Purvis tied the game, then went ahead, 5-4, in the fifth inning. Purvis scored again in the top of the sixth, going ahead 6-4.

In the bottom of the sixth, West tied the game 6-6 on a two-run homer belted by Addison Cornish, who went on to be named the game's MVP.

The score remained unchanged until the bottom of the 7th when the Purvis pitcher walked two batters to help load the bases, then walked in the game-winning run for the Lady Knights.

Having won the 2023 state title as well, Thursday's victory makes the Knights back-to-back 4A champions, ending the season with a winning 35-4 record.