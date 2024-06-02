The Knight Society set to host NIL fundraiser at Top Golf in July

Ahead of a season of high expectations, Rutgers men’s basketball will have a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) fundraiser hosted by the Knight Society.

The ‘Scarlet Open’ NIL event will take place on July 28 at the Top Golf in Edison, New Jersey. Last year’s event featured Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell and several former players.

Featured in the event will be current members of the men’s basketball team as well as former star players Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr.

The Knight Society has emerged as an important piece for Rutgers athletics in the NIL space:

“(The) Knight Society is a community organized by former Rutgers Basketball player Geo Baker and former Rutgers Football player Eric LeGrand that supports Rutgers student-athletes through NIL (Name Image Likeness) through brand promotion and events that initiate networking and other promotional opportunities within the Rutgers ecosystem.”

Rutgers Nation, we’re back at Top Golf Edison July 28th 👀 Come meet the new members of @RutgersMBB ❤️🖤 And somebody needs to take the trophy from @jasonrnewcomb this year 🤣 https://t.co/Mkuswxwomn — Geo Baker (@Geo_Baker_1) May 29, 2024

Based on last year’s event, the ‘Scarlet Open’ features “teams competing against one another in an elimination-style tournament. Points leaders advanced out of each round until a champion was eventually crowned in the finals.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire