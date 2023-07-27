A knight and day improvement? Johnny Langan weighs in on Gavin Wimsatt as the Rutgers starter

Gavin Wimsatt heads into training camp as the starting quarterback for Rutgers football, with his teammates endorsing the news. Tight end Johnny Langan has seen progress this offseason from Wimsatt both on the field and as a leader.

On Wednesday, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano named Wimsatt the starter. Wimsatt and Evan Simon were the presumptive top quarterbacks on the Rutgers roster this spring, with Schiano’s announcement showing that Wimsatt had pulled away in the quarterback competition.

In 2022, as a redshirt freshman, Wimsatt overcame some injuries early in the season to show some flashes of potential. But there were also struggles as Wimsatt finished the season with 757 passing yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He completed 44.8 percent of his passes last season.

On Wednesday, Langan, a tight end, reacted to the news of Wimsatt being named the starting quarterback. The reaction from Langan was on the Big Ten Network.

“I think rom his last game to today, and it’s been a night and day improvement and that’s a lot saying because he’s already extremely talented, great quarterback,” Langan told the Big Ten Network. “And I think really he took a more of a leadership role on the team. You know, he’s our leader, and I’m really excited to see him play and I’m really hopeful. And I think we got the got the right guy at the helm.”

Langan, a team captain last year, was a former quarterback at Boston College who transferred to Rutgers in 2019. Last season as a tight end, Langan had 31 catches for 296 receiving yards with a touchdown.

“We got the right guy.”@RFootball HC Greg Schiano has named Gavin Wimsatt their starting QB. TE Johnny Langan talked about how he and the rest of his teammates are ready to take the field with him.@BigAntHerron | @BenHartsock | @RhettNFL pic.twitter.com/HbOGtcCA2S — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) July 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire