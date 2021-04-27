Knicks win streak snapped as Booker and Paul lead Suns to win
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Devin Booker scored 33 points and Chris Paul added 20 as the Suns took control of the game in the 4th quarter and ended the Knicks nine-game winning streak, 118-110. Derrick Rose: 'They got great players and they made all the right decisions at the end'.