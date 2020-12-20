Knicks waive forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: report

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist drives into lane

The Knicks waived forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist on Saturday, The Athletic reports.

Kidd-Gilchrist signed a with the Knicks on Nov. 28 after spending the 2019-20 season with both the Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks.

The second overall pick of the 2012 NBA Draft is averaging 8.4 points per game in his career, along with 5.4 rebounds. Kidd-Gilchrist missed most of last year with a groin injury.

After a 3-1 preseason, the Knicks will kick off their regular season on Wednesday in Indiana against the Pacers.