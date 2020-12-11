Knicks waive C/F Skal Labissiere, roster now at 19 players

Skal Labissiere defense

The Knicks announced on Friday ahead of their first preseason game against the Detroit Pistons that they have waived center/forward Skal Labissiere.

Labissiere was signed to a G League contract, specifically an Exhibit 10 contract, on Tuesday. He played 33 games during the 2019-20 season with the Portland Trail Blazers, averaging just 5.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

The former Kentucky big man was drafted 28th overall by the Sacramento Kings in 2016, and played there for two and a half seasons. In 148 appearances, Labissiere averaged 7.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.7 blocks over his NBA career.

After waiving Labissiere, the Knicks have 19 players on their roster. The NBA allows a maximum roster size of 17 players, including players on two-way deals. The Knicks regular season starts on Dec. 23 against the Indiana Pacers, so the team has until then to adjust their active roster.