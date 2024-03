San Antonio defeats New York in OT, 130-126. For San Antonio, Victor Wembanyama led the way with a career-high 40 points, 20 rebounds, and 7 assists. Jalen Brunson finished with a new career high 61 points (5 3PM), 4 rebounds, and 6 assists while aided by Donte DiVincenzo setting a new franchise record for 3PM (242) in a season and recording 20 points (6 3PM) and 6 rebounds for New York