Knicks vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) Jimmy Butler and Udonis Haslem were shouting at each other, fingers were pointed in various directions, some Miami players were trying to play peacemaker and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra slammed a clipboard to the floor in frustration. The short-handed Golden State Warriors made things even worse for Miami when the final buzzer sounded - and suddenly, Miami's grip on the top spot in the Eastern Conference is tenuous at best.