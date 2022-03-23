Knicks vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

The New York Knicks (30-42) play against the Charlotte Hornets (37-35) at Spectrum Center

The New York Knicks are spending $4,087,469 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $3,301,069 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 23, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Away TV: MSG
Home Radio: WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM
Away Radio: ESPN NY 98.7

