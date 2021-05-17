Knicks vs. Hawks: Here's what it could cost to attend Game 1 at MSG

Ryan Morik
·1 min read
new york knicks fan kid msg first game fans 2021
The Knicks are the hottest ticket in town.

That's not an opinion, either.

The Knicks are hosting their first playoff game since 2013 when they take on the five-seeded Atlanta Hawks at the Garden.

The entry price, not including fees, for Game 1 will cost you "just" $968 through SeatGeek. And you'll be sitting in section 214 in the 16th row.

Including fees? Well, this writer was too afraid to enter his debit card info to find that out for you. Sorry.

But that price is almost three times the amount of StubHub's get-in price for Game 1 of the Nets' opening series at Barclays Center.

But buyer beware, since tickets haven’t even officially gone on sale yet. Here’s what you need to know about Knicks playoff tickets.

- Tickets will go on-sale Tuesday to Season Ticket Members and to the General Public on Wednesday.

- Madison Square Garden is hoping to have 13,000 fans in attendance at each game.

- Fans seated in vaccinated sections will need to show proof of full vaccination, so a game day would need to be at least 14 days after final vaccine dose.

