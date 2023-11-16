Advertisement
Breaking News:

NBA suspends Draymond Green 5 games for choking Rudy Gobert

Knicks vs Hawks Game Highlights

NBA.com

The Knicks defeated the Hawks, 116-114. Julius Randle recorded 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists for the Knicks, while Jalen Brunson (24 points and 8 assists) and Immanuel Quickley (20 points and 4 assists) combined for 44 points in the win. Bogdan Bogdanovic tallied 28 points, 3 assists, and 2 steals for the Hawks in the losing effort.