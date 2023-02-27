Knicks vs Celtics Betting Forecast
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the New York Knicks host the Boston Celtics
Top plays from New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics, 02/27/2023
The Celtics' record suggests they're one of the best teams in basketball. But as Chris Forsberg writes, there are a few causes for mild concern over a two-month span in which Boston has failed to carry the momentum from its red-hot start.
Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley combined for 46 points as the in-form New York Knicks upset the Boston Celtics 109-94 in the NBA on Monday.Randle and Quickley finished with 23 points each as the impressive Knicks extended their winning streak to six games at Madison Square Garden.
Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla clearly had an issue with the officiating in Monday's loss to the Knicks, but he did his best to restrain his criticism after the game.
The Knicks have won six straight games, including before the All-Star break, after their 109-94 win against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden on Monday night.
