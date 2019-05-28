Here are the Knicks' updated odds to sign free agent Kevin Durant

While Kevin Durant remains mostly idle as the Warriors prepare for the start of the NBA Finals against the Raptors, new odds on where the pending free agent will sign have come out.

According to Odds Shark, the Knicks now have the best odds.

The list:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Knicks -175

Warriors +210

Clippers +500

Nets +700

Lakers +750

Mavericks +2599











One report emerged recently that the Clippers could be just as big a threat to sign KD as the Knicks, but most are still predicting Durant will wind up in orange and blue.

Back on May 2, Bookmaker.eu released odds that had the Warriors at -114, the Knicks at +140, the Clippers at +1100, the Lakers at +1600, the Nets at +2034, and the field at +350.

The most notable difference between the new Odds Shark odds and the older Bookmaker.eu odds are the chances given to the Nets, who now have higher odds than the Lakers.