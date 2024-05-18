Knicks unable to close out Pacers in 116-103 Game 6 loss

The Indiana Pacers once again surged on their home floor to stave off elimination and force a Game 7 by beating the Knicks, 116-103, on Friday night.

Here are the takeaways...



-The Pacers outrebounded the Knicks, 47-35, in a complete turnaround from Game 5, and were led by Pascal Siakam’s 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

-Jalen Brunson led New York with 31 points and five assists, followed by Miles McBride and Donte DiVincenzo with 20 and 17, respectively.

-Myles Turner had 17 points, while Andrew Nembhard, TJ McConnell and Tyrese Haliburton each had 15.

-The two teams kept it tight out of the gate, with Indiana crashing the offensive boards and New York getting an immediate spark from McBride.

-He hit three early threes en route to 11 points in the quarter, as the Knicks led 30-29 after one.

-After a play in the first, Josh Hart was in discomfort with something in his left abdomen, but continued playing despite being in clear pain.

-With Brunson off to an uncharacteristic 2-for-13 start, others kept stepping up. McBride continued his heater, Isaiah Hartenstein started making a big impact on the offensive boards in quarter two and DiVincenzo found his rhythm to finish the half with 15 points.

-Indiana made its push late in the second with a 17-2 run capitalized by a massive Turner slam, making nine straight field goals to help take a 61-51 halftime lead.

-Brunson started getting on track trying to ignite a Knicks comeback, but the Pacers quickly strengthened their lead. Haliburton found a groove on McBride, shooting over him from multiple ranges.

-McConnell and the bench pestered the Knicks once again as Indy used an 11-3 run to build a lead as high as 18 points before going into the fourth up 88-75.

-Things went from bad to worse as Hart left for the locker room early in the fourth and Indiana blew open a 20-point advantage behind an 8-0 run.

-Brunson was subbed out and Hart ruled out for the night just minutes later, as the Pacers coasted to victory.





Game MVP: Pascal Siakam





Siakam took on the Hart matchup with a renewed vengeance tonight, constantly battering him and whoever the Knicks tried in the mid-range and low post. His three offensive rebounds also helped set the pace for Indiana on the glass.

Highlights

What's Next

The Knicks and Pacers will meet for Game 7 at Madison Square Garden with a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals on the line. Tip off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.