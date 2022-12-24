Should the Knicks try to trade for Zach LaVine ahead of 2023 deadline?

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) drives to the basket as New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) defends during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. / John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Once again, the Knicks find themselves at a potential decision point of whether or not to trade for a star player.

We saw this story play out over the summer, when New York pursued Donovan Mitchell, unsuccessfully. But with today’s NBA, there’s always another star that wants greener pastures, and after the Mitchell whiff, the Knicks aren’t likely to let the next one go by.

Is Zach LaVine that next star? Chicago was underperforming before this latest three-game win streak, leading to reports about LaVine’s discontent.

That may be null at this point, but should LaVine become available, the Knicks are certainly going to dive into talks. If so, should they deal for LaVine?

The two major concerns are likely to be cost and fit. After Cleveland scooped up Mitchell from under New York’s nose, they can no longer be shy about their bids, especially given the market for stars nowadays.

The Knicks tried to protect certain players and weren’t willing to give up all of their unprotected first round picks. As has been proven, they won’t be able to, even if LaVine isn’t quite at Mitchell’s caliber.

If New York manages to trade for LaVine, it would look something like one of RJ Barrett or Quentin Grimes plus Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, Cam Reddish, salary filler and at least three unprotected first round picks. Apologies to fans reading in horror, but this is roughly what it took to get Mitchell, and will be the price for any star.

Do they pay it for LaVine? He’s not the proven franchise-alterer they’re looking for and is a little closer to his peak than most of the roster.

Still, talent rules in today’s NBA. You can only go so far with three low level All-Star guys, you need a bonafide number one.

LaVine isn’t clearly that guy. He’s a score-first two guard that’s damn good at it but provides little elsewhere.



The biggest argument for his skills comes from 2021, when he averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists on 50.7 percent shooting from the field and 41.9 percent from three. It was a ridiculous shooting year for LaVine and prompted the Bulls to immediately throw All-Stars around him.

The results haven’t been great. Chicago got bounced in the first round last season and currently aren’t in the playoff picture right now. LaVine’s individual production slipped the past two seasons, at least partially due to making room for DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic.

Would Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle make the better fit? Tough to say.

LaVine hasn’t been a part of much winning basketball, and he doesn’t do much outside of score. His defense alongside Brunson and Barrett would likely be too sketchy, and would require Barrett be in the trade so he can play alongside Grimes.

That same complaint was leveled at Mitchell during those negotiations, however he showed stretches of solid playmaking and defense in the past. That just hasn’t been the case for LaVine.

Still, LaVine’s scoring is elite, as evidenced by his 33-point eruption at MSG on Friday night. His deep ball is dangerous and would do wonders to the Knicks spacing, especially given how far out he can shoot the ball.

Having another “give him the ball to get us a bucket out of nowhere” guy is pivotal, and LaVine is one of the best at it.

He’d add some legitimate athleticism to the Knicks lineup, some speed and verticality you can never have enough of. Unfortunately as his athleticism suffers with age, his game is likely to as well.

The alternative for the Knicks is to continue growing organically, maybe make some key signings and trades that bolster the big three of Brunson, Randle and Barrett. At some point they’ll need a superstar, but may hope Barrett becomes one or flipping one of their big three for one doesn’t cost too much extra.

This latest Knicks winning streak may have only complicated matters, pinning the organization’s expectations and pressure on the front office and players versus the slow developmental process on the ground that’s yielding some real results. When stars once again begin asking out, New York will have more tough decisions to make.