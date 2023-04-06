Knicks trio makes history with scoring outburst against Pacers

Apr 5, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes (6) shoots over Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Who would have thought that the first game after the Knicks clinched a first-round matchup against the Cavaliers, history would be made.

During New York’s 138-129 win over the Pacers on Wednesday night, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin and Quentin Grimes did something that hasn’t been done in a Knicks uniform in over 40 years, and something that has never been done.

Grimes, Quickley and Toppin became the first three 30-point scorers in a game for the Knicks since March 24, 1979 (Ray Williams, Earl Monroe and Toby Knight). This is the third time in franchise history this has happened.

They were also the first trio of teammates ever with 30-plus points and five or more made three pointers, according to NBA.com.

“That’s big time,” Grimes told MSG of the stat after the win. “That's unselfish basketball right there, you love to see it.”

“We just did a lot of the right things,” Toppin said after the game. “I think we had 33 assists today so we were moving the ball, playing in transition, playing a lot faster and having a lot of fun out there.”

And while the spotlight was on the Knicks’ young trio of scorers, it wouldn’t be coach Tom Thibodeau without him giving the hard-nosed players the love. He was asked what he thought was most impressive about Wednesday night’s game and he quickly said, “Mitchell.”





Mitchell Robinson posted 14 points and came down with 16 rebounds and seven blocks on the night. He towered over an undersized Pacers team and provided his teammates with the confidence to shoot at will knowing he was there to get the rebound.

“Mitch had a monster game so a Iot started with that,” Thibodeau said. “The rebounding and Mitchell, just was unbelievable. And then Quick and Quentin and then Obi was terrific as well. But the way the ball moved, 138 points, 33 assists, really, really strong play.”

The Knicks actually had 34 assists Wednesday, but the point remains. Without Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett and Julius Randle, the young Knicks made their presence felt on the offensive end against Indiana.

Toppin had a season-high 32 points, Quickley posted a game-high 39 points and Grimes had a career-high 36 points.

For Grimes, Wednesday was a culmination of a seven-game stretch where he’s made his presence known on the scoresheet. There were stretches this season where the 22-year-old was more willing to pass than shoot. That hasn’t been the case recently. Over his last seven games, Grimes is averaging 23 points and helping the Knicks along the way.

“He’s playing all around, shooting the ball with a lot of confidence, flying around the floor, guarding people. Multiple effort,” Thibodeau said of Grimes’ performance. “You can see his confidence growing game by game.”

Grimes attributes that confidence to his coach saying, “I just come in with an aggressive mentality. Come in confident in my game and everything that I do, rebounding, shoot. Coach Thibs gives me confidence every time I step on the court and be ultra aggressive and that’s translated over the last seven games.”

The Knicks hope that confidence continues into the playoffs when they go up against the Cavaliers in the first round starting April 15.