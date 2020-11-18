What Knicks trading up to No. 23 in the NBA Draft could mean for team
The Knicks made a deal with the Utah Jazz to move up in Wednesday's NBA Draft to the No. 23 pick — here's what the move could mean for the team according to SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley...
Now with the No. 8 and 23 picks in Wednesday's draft, the Knicks could package the two picks and move higher up in the draft. Opposing teams ahead of New York in the draft have felt that, as recently as earlier this week, the Knicks were still open to moving up.
Some in the organization are fans of Obi Toppin and Tyrese Haliburton — two players who could be selected ahead of No. 8 (though opinion on Haliburton is not uniform). Though Haliburton may be able to slide to New York at No. 8, Toppin is widely considered a Top 5 pick.
It's unclear if there is a uniform opinion on Haliburton, while Toppin is well liked, also.
Additionally, sources said the Knicks had been scheduled to meet as a group today to go through scenarios, which is common practice for all teams on draft day.
If the Knicks were to keep their picks, people in organization like several players in the 23 range, including Stanford's Tyrell Terry and Washington’s Isaiah Stewart.