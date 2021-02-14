Should the Knicks trade for a star like Bradley Beal or Victor Oladipo?

Victor Oladipo and Bradley Beal TREATED ART

NBA trade season is underway, with the Knicks setting off the starting gun by acquiring Derrick Rose in a deal with the Pistons. There remains a number of big names and deals to be made across the league, including for New York, finding itself within reach of the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

It’s no wonder then why some fans want Leon Rose and co. to swing for the fences and nab a Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine or Victor Oladipo, all three All-Star players included in recent trade rumors.

However, the Knicks shouldn’t be trading for any of them, at least not at this juncture. Here’s why.



First, the cost would decimate the Knicks roster, barring a Masai Ujiri-level swindle. Look at recent trades of this magnitude and it’s hard to imagine New York semi-matching these without undoing years of asset-building. Chris Paul was dealt for Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio, two prospects and a first rounder. James Harden, though much more valuable, cost every pick from Canarsie to DUMBO, along with quality young players like Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert. John Wall and Russell Westbrook were swapped for eachother.

To acquire Beal, New York would have to relinquish Julius Randle and whatever prospects or picks the Wizards wanted. RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Mitchell Robinson - none would be off-limits. Do it and he might as well be back on Washington, putting up 35+ points a night with no help.

LaVine and Oladipo wouldn't demand such a haul, but even they would take a pair of prospects, picks and useful veterans. But unlike Beal, the two are set to be unrestricted free agents, Oladipo this summer and LaVine next. Knicks fans have been burned waiting for elite free agents to sign on, but things changed this year.

The league is on notice that New York has a real foundation forming behind Rose, Tom Thibodeau, their staff and their on-court talent. Trusting the process and expecting stars to want to join in on this ascension seem preferable to getting antsy and giving up assets for a piece you could secure anyway.

Maybe trading for LaVine or Oladipo only costs Kevin Knox, Frank Ntilikina, Alec Burks and picks. Even then, there are superior returns for those assets out there, especially given Dallas’s season. Burks would net a first rounder, and those extras prospects and picks can be dealt for a more transcendent star.

Oladipo is 29 and coming off many an injury, and LaVine has yet to flesh out the non-scoring portions of his game. Why jump at the first available trade option when you don’t know where Karl-Anthony Towns will want to be in a year or two?

The Knicks are off to an impressive start, hanging in the playoffs race with a real chance at their first taste of respect in years. Fans have lived through enough misery and are through the roof excited about having a winner to root for.

The rush to build on this wave and make a real run in the spring is enticing, but in the grand scheme of things there’s no need to force a deal for a star here, not when there are less costly means of improvement and many trades to be made down the line.