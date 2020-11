Knicks president Leon Rose Treated Art

The Knicks have swung a trade with the Utah Jazz to move up in Wednesday night's NBA Draft, SNY's Ian Begley confirmed.

New York will send the Jazz the No. 27 pick in the first round and the No. 38 pick in the second round in order to move up to the No. 23 spot.

With the trade, the Knicks will now pick at No. 8 and No. 23 in the first round.

News of the trade was first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.