Knicks trade Kemba Walker to Pistons

Shams Charania: Knicks are trading Kemba Walker to Detroit, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Sounds like Ivey is staying put, Duren is going to Detroit and pistons take on contract of Kemba and give up the pick they got in the Jerami trade.

So, as of now, Pistons are leaving draft night with Ivey and Duren. Wow. – 9:32 PM

Mike Richman @mikegrich

That 2025 Milwaukie pick has been on a j o u r n e y. It was in the Jrue Holiday trade, the CJ McCollum trade, the Jerami Grant trade and now it looks like it’ll be in the Kemba/Jalen Duren trade. – 9:32 PM

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA

So wait, in total, they traded Jerami Grant for Kemba Walker, Javier Duren and two seconds? – 9:31 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Poor Kemba. Just getting bounced around. – 9:29 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

Sounds like Kemba Walker is involved in this… – 9:28 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Knicks are trading Kemba Walker to Detroit, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 9:28 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

In Steve Clifford’s 5 years stint as head coach Charlotte had on average the 12th ranked defense in the NBA with Al Jefferson and Kemba Walker leading the team in minutes.

Cliff can flat out coach defense.

Defensive transition + low fouls + protect the paint – 11:02 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2011, the @Cleveland Cavaliers selected Kyrie Irving with the first overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Players in this draft have accounted for 31 All-Star nods:

7 – Irving

6 – Jimmy Butler

5 – Kawhi Leonard

5 – Klay Thompson

4 – Kemba Walker

2 – Isaiah Thomas

2 – Nikola Vucevic pic.twitter.com/vY8aFVBKXY – 11:01 AM

Jeff Wade @SkinWade

Nothing a guarantee until it’s inked. The Mavs had Kemba until Boston made their move. That worked out fine, but until it’s inked… – 7:49 PM

The Knicks are widely regarded as a team looking to shed a number of contracts (such as those possessed by Alec Burks, Kemba Walker and Nerlens Noel) to create salary-cap space for the potential free-agent pursuits of Dallas’ Jalen Brunson and perhaps even (gasp) Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving. Yet Monday night also delivered the strongest rumbles I’ve heard to date that a new multiyear deal to keep Mitchell Robinson in New York is looming. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 21, 2022

Who knows if Horford’s spark would have reignited as a 36-year-old if he hadn’t made it back to Boston? When his former coach Brad Stevens took over the Celtics’ front office and traded Kemba Walker and the 16th pick in the draft to bring Horford back, it felt like the whole family was returning home. “We as a family were rejoicing because that was the best decision he made, coming back to the Celtics,” said Tito, who spent three seasons in the NBA. “We know that we love the people in the Boston area; we love everything about Boston. The way they receive him makes us even happier. So for him coming back to Boston, everybody in the family (was) excited and happy.” -via The Athletic / June 10, 2022

“I think that, by moving Kemba,” Ainge told Heavy, “it allowed Marcus (Smart), Jaylen (Brown) and Jayson (Tatum) and Robert Williams to really thrive in positional size, with Horford taking up a big responsibility in the front line for Robert and moving Jaylen, Jayson and Marcus to their positions where they can have size advantages. “It’s just a better fit. I think that is really clear.” -via Heavy.com / May 30, 2022