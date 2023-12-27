Should the Knicks trade for Hawks' Dejounte Murray?

As we move past Christmas and into the meat of the NBA season, the trade market is getting frothier as teams begin to separate in the standings and their destinies become clearer. For example, the Atlanta Hawks have now fallen to 12-18 on the year, 11th in the East, naturally drawing out rumors of them selling.

They’re reportedly open to trade inquiries for, among others, Dejounte Murray, and the Knicks reportedly see him as a backcourt solution next to Jalen Brunson. New York and Atlanta have worked together previously, in dealing Cam Reddish to the Knicks and Kevin Knox to the Hawks.

It’s possible the two could reconnect on a Murray deal if their respective seasons continue at this pace. Should the Knicks see Murray as a trade target or another pass in pursuit of a superstar-caliber player?

Why the Knicks should trade for Murray

As many have been quick to remind, New York is in no place to compete for a championship and needs to bring in or further develop some talent to do so. While they’ve been picky thus far, another two-way All-Star in their prime has apparently hit the trade block, and they probably shouldn’t miss out on another one.

Murray averages 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists on 50.8 percent shooting from two and 37.4 percent from three this season. That’s about on par with his production last season, his first alongside Trae Young.

He’s a capable scorer on and off the ball, though he prefers the former, and is an explosive slashing athlete, a dynamic the Knicks are lacking on their roster. He’s also one of the few star guards you can plunk next to Brunson without completely sacrificing your defense.

There are fit and other questions to be sure, but as far as bang-for-your-buck talent, the Knicks could do much worse. He’s made one All-Star team and can contribute in multiple ways, but he won’t carry the cost of a Donovan Mitchell.



Murray was initially acquired for two unprotected first-round picks, one protected first and a swap, and the price should be slightly lower given his plateaued development and larger contract. The Knicks could theoretically “buy low” to get an upgrade on RJ Barrett into a winning situation.

There are some specific nuances to Murray’s game that make him an interesting addition. His defensive potential could be fully unlocked under Tom Thibodeau, he’s a dependable spot-up shooter and he’s a strong rebounder for a guard which is very Knicks.

Brunson should also be a more natural fit than Young given his ability to play off the ball and the variety of means he has to get his own shot.

Why the Knicks should not trade for Murray

Murray’s certainly a talent, but not the cleanest one if you’re finally going to pursue someone. He was the supposed solution to getting the Hawks from solid to scary, but they’ve ended up middling.

There isn’t much to suggest it would go any different as a Knick. Going from one ball-dominant lead guard in Young to another in Brunson isn’t a real change of scenery, and it’s unclear if he would willingly take on a third fiddle role.

With Young and Murray, the dynamic has been very your-turn-my-turn with little glue between the two. New York’s offense already looks a lot like that, so it would be much of the same with Murray, if not worse should Barrett remain in the lineup.

Murray’s three-point shooting is spotty and his defense even more. The Knicks wouldn’t be getting a sure thing in either respect, instead banking on the defined role and winning culture bringing more of that stuff out of him.

If things do go wrong, it’s not an easy out as Murray is inked through 2028, making $28 million on average. His contract is reasonable for his production, but tying yourself to that long of a deal is a big commitment.