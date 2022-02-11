What Knicks' trade deadline inactivity means moving forward

Tom Thibodeau yelling hands up black shirt

A few post trade-deadline notes on the Knicks...

WHERE DOES CAM REDDISH FIT?

The Knicks entered the week of the trade deadline with the intention of trading at least one player in their rotation. But the deadline passed without any activity from New York. In some instances, per sources familiar with the trade landscape, the Knicks would have had to attach assets to a rotation player in order to complete the trade. The club, clearly, was unwilling to meet that demand on Thursday.

The Knicks did have conversations with teams about other potential deals. One potential trade would have sent Cam Reddish to Los Angeles, Goran Dragic to New York and shed future salary off of the Knicks’ books.

Talks stalled out early Thursday and Dragic was dealt to San Antonio.



The Knicks didn’t complete deals for veterans like Alec Burks or Nerlens Noel. Presumably, they decided that the players’ current value didn’t match with what they would get in return.

With the roster intact, the Knicks face the same question today that they did before the deadline: how do you find minutes for Reddish?

At the moment, RJ Barrett is out with an ankle injury he suffered in the final minute of a blowout loss. Derrick Rose is still rehabbing from an ankle injury.

So it should be easy for Thibodeau to find minutes for Reddish. But when Rose and Barrett are healthy, the head coach will have to remove two players from the rotation to fit Reddish.

If one of those players is Kemba Walker, who is the other? Quentin Grimes? Burks?

It will be interesting to see how Thibodeau handles the rotation to make room for Reddish. It would be odd if Reddish isn’t part of the rotation when everyone is healthy.

The Knicks, after all, traded a future first-round pick to land him and he is eligible for an extension this summer. So the club, you’d think, would want to evaluate him on the court ahead of the 2022 offseason.

WILL THERE BE A SHIFT TO THE KIDS?

Now that the deadline has passed, will the organization prioritize in-game development of young players? Or will Thibodeau continue to lean on veterans like Burks, Evan Fournier, Noel and Walker over younger players like Reddish, Immanuel Quickley, Miles McBride and Jericho Sims?

I’d still expect Thibodeau and the Knicks to lean on the veterans at the moment because there is a sentiment that the roster has enough talent to compete. But the Knicks are in 12th place at the moment. If they start to string together wins and compete for a playoff spot, you could understand it if they kept playing veterans. But if they continue to lose games, there should be a point where they increase minutes of their younger players and stop chasing a play-in spot.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The Knicks didn’t clear any future salary. So they don’t have cap space to spend on free agents this summer. They’ll need to go the sign-and-trade route to acquire any top 2022 free agents. Jalen Brunson is a name to watch. You know by now the ties between Brunson and the Knicks. Brunson was on New York’s radar ahead of the deadline. Dallas will have the opportunity to offer him the most money and longest contract in free agency. But the Mavericks will likely have competition. And if the club feels like it will lose Brunson, they could send him to New York via sign-and-trade. The Mavericks’ trade on Thursday (Kristaps Porzingis to Washington for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans) gives them some insurance at guard if Brunson leaves.

Also noteworthy: the Knicks held on to Mitchell Robinson. Detroit was among the teams interested in Robinson ahead of the deadline. Keeping Robinson at the deadline would indicate that the Knicks are comfortable with Robinson’s market in free agency and their ability to re-sign him.

Decisions on Robinson, Brunson and others will be made in late June and early July.

The decisions made by the Knicks ahead of Thursday’s deadline left more questions than answers about their short-term future.