Knicks' top NBA draft 'priority' is scoring point guard: report

The Knicks have two first-round picks at the upcoming NBA draft, with an additional second-round selection from the Hornets as well.

Of those picks, their own first-round lottery pick will be the highest selection and a report from the New York Post says that pick could very likely be a scoring point guard.

Per the report, the Knicks' scouting staff has been instructed to make scouting scoring point guards their top scouting job between now and the 2020 NBA Draft. Beyond that, a scoring shooting guard reportedly follows suit in terms of priorities handed to Knicks scouts.

Currently at PG, the Knicks have Elfrid Payton, Frank Ntilikina and Dennis Smith Jr. Ntilikina leads that trip from three-point range at a 30.4 conversion percent.

Top prospects for the Knicks to consider in the role include LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Maxey, Tyrese Haliburton and Killian Hayes. The Knicks were interested in adding point guard D'Angelo Russell at the recent trade deadline, but he eventually went from the Warriors to the Timberwolves instead.