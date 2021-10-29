Knicks' Tom Thibodeau praises Julius Randle's playmaking in win over Bulls: 'I loved the way he played'

Julius Randle backs down Lonzo Ball blue uniform

Things got interesting late, but the Knicks were able to secure an impressive road win over the previously undefeated Chicago Bulls, hanging on for a 104-103 victory.

The Knicks had five players score in double digits, led by Kemba Walker’s 21, but a look at the box score shows that Julius Randle didn’t have the best of nights shooting-wise, as he was just 3-of-11 from the floor for 13 points.

But even on a night when Randle’s shot was off, the Knicks managed to come away with the win, much to the delight of head coach Tom Thibodeau.



“We’ve just got to find a way to win. … It’s tough to win on the road, so we understand the things we have to work on and get better, but a lot of guys stepped up and made great plays,” Thibodeau said. “I thought our defense in the second half was terrific, and we’ll get better.

“We’re finding ways to win games. You can nitpick this nitpick that and you can do that for every game, every team in the league. There’s things after every game that you do well, don’t do as well as you would like. … We know we don’t have it all figured out, we know there’s a lot of work to be done and we’re going to stay focused on the work that needs to be done.”

While Randle didn’t shoot well, he did pull down 16 rebounds and was just one assist shy of a triple-double, as Thibodeau pointed out how much he did to get his teammates involved in the big win.

“I love the fact that everyone is sacrificing and putting the team first. That’s how you win big in this league,” Thibodeau said.

“[Randle] made plays. We got wide-open threes, he read the defense really well. So that’s what gave us that initial cushion. They were coming hard from the baseline and he was reading and guys were getting to their space, and that’s what winning is all about. The game tells you the play to make.

“Julius can beat you with his scoring, he can beat you with his rebounding, he can beat you with his passing, he can beat you with his ability to get to the free-throw line – there’s so many different ways he can hurt you. He rebounded great, he was a great playmaker, and I just loved it. I loved the way he played. It wasn’t about scoring.”

Randle echoed what Thibodeau had to say, as well, noting that he doesn’t need to score 30 points every night with the talented group he has around him.

“That’s what it’s about. I don’t like to force anything. I know my guys will be in their spots or whatever it is, and I just make plays,” Randle said. “Really, that’s what it’s all about.

“I’m just going to drive, create and make the right plays, and when it’s time for me to be aggressive, I’ll be aggressive.”