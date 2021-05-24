Knicks' Tom Thibodeau, Julius Randle discuss tough shooting night vs. Hawks and how they'll adjust for Game 2

Knicks Julius Randle close up, vs Celtics

The Knicks had Madison Square Garden rocking all night long in their first playoff game since 2013, but Trae Young silenced the crowd with 0.9 seconds remaining to win the game for the Atlanta Hawks, 107-105 on Sunday night.

Afterwards, head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke about the impact fans had on the game, and what went wrong for his team down the stretch.

"Usually the first game of a playoff series, this is unusual, first time we have fans, so I think everyone's hyped up to start the game," Thibodeau said. "It was a hard fought game. There's a play, a loose ball that gets batted around, and [Bogdan] Bogdanovic comes up with it and makes a three, and that's probably the difference in the game right there. So there's a lot that goes into it, and we have to make things go our way. But having fans I think is great, we have to play better."



All-Star forward Julius Randle had an opportunity to tie the game, but missed a fadeaway jump shot as time expired. Randle was getting double teamed consistently, as the Hawks defense forced him to shoot 6-of-23 from the field.

"They loaded up on him pretty good, we anticipated that," Thibodeau said. "And then we got to trust the past, and the game will tell you the play. If they put two on him, hit the open man. Should be easy offense from there."

Randle scored just 15 points to go along with 12 rebounds and only four assists. After the game, he told reporters that he expected pressure from the Hawks, and will have to go back to watch film so he can improve for Game 2 on Wednesday night.

"Yeah I mean I knew they were going to do that," Randle said. "I still like the shots and opportunities I got. Like I said, I'll be able to look at the film and go back and adjust. There's no excuses, I don't really care what they did. I just gotta go back and look at the film. A lot of the shots and looks I got, like I said, I liked. I just got to figure out how to make it a little easier and adjust to next game."

Thibodeau would go on to say that he thought Randle played somewhat unselfish at times, and that's something they'll look at over the next couple of days.

"I think he knew going in that it would be like this," Thibodeau said. "So if he's getting double teamed like that, he's dealt with it all season long. Just trust, trust the past. There may have been opportunities for him where he was too unselfish, and I want to take a look at that as well."

Randle wouldn't disagree with his head coach, and said he'll adjust to how the Hawks defend him this series. The forward had some of his best games scoring wise against Atlanta this season, scoring 41 points against them on April 21 and 44 points on February 15.

"I mean maybe, maybe, there was probably a couple opportunities or looks that I had that I might have passed up," Randle said. "You know I got a game, got to feel it out a little bit, and I'll adjust."

Despite the loss, Randle thanked the Garden crowd for giving the team energy in a tough matchup. Knowing it's a long series ahead, he said the team has be focused going forward to get to four wins.



"It was amazing, energy was amazing," Randle said. "It was a lot of fun. Obviously we would've like to get the win on our home court, but we knew coming in it would be a tough series. That's why you gotta be strongminded, level headed, even-keeled, and realize it's the first to four."