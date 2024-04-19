Knicks' Tom Thibodeau discusses ‘MVP candidate’ Jalen Brunson’s spectacular campaign

Jalen Brunson has simply been incredible since joining the Knicks after signing a four-year deal last summer.

The superstar point guard has taken the organization on his back and he’s completely turned things around both on and off the court.

After a breakout campaign, the Villanova product somehow took even more steps forward this season, as he was able to crack the Eastern Conference All-Star team for the first time in his six-year NBA career.

After carrying an injury-plagued Knicks squad to the second overall seed in the East, only behind the Boston Celtics, Brunson has found himself square in the middle of MVP conversations.

While some may be surprised by the 27-year-old taking the NBA by storm, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau certainly isn’t.

“This has been his whole life,” the veteran coach said. “It was always too small, too slow, too this or too that. And all I know is he’s worked himself into an MVP candidate and that’s a credit to him and his family and it hasn’t overnight.

“This is years and years in the making, that’s what makes him who he is. He hasn’t changed from junior high to high school to college and the pros, this is just who he is. The rest of the world is seeing it now, but this is who he’s been and he’ll continue to be.”

Brunson completely took games over at times averaging 28.7 points, 6.7 assists, and 3.1 rebounds while shooting a stellar 48 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point land across 77 contests.

He's a four-time Player of the Week and one-time Player of the Month, cracked the 40-point mark nine times, the 50-point mark twice, and put up a career-high 61 points back in March against the Spurs.

None of that matters now heading into their first-round matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers, and the superstar point guard says he’s ready to go out there and compete in his third-career postseason appearance.

“We’re ready to get things started,” Brunson said. “It’s another opportunity to compete and win. I love to go out there and play with a group of guys who you work all year with and have ups and downs with throughout the year.

“It’s just another opportunity to go out there and compete together. We just have to focus on taking things one day at a time and how can we take Game 1. We have to do what we do, make things tough for them, just find a way to win and we’ll go one from there.”