Knicks' Tom Thibodeau, others react to Derek Chauvin being found guilty of George Floyd's murder: 'We're pleased that justice was served'

Tom Thibodeau pointing in grey pullover, no players visible

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s matchup with the Charlotte Hornets, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau was asked about how the team reacted to the news that Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of George Floyd’s murder.

“The players are just filtering in now, so I haven’t had a chance to speak with them yet, but obviously we're pleased that justice was served,” Thibodeau said. “Your heart goes out to the Floyd family because there's nothing you can do to bring him back. Obviously in society, this is no place for racism or bigotry. We have to do better. As a country, we have to do better.”

After Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday afternoon on all three counts – second and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter – leagues, teams, unions, and individual players across the sports world shared their reaction …

