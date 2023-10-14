3 of the Knicks' biggest strengths heading into the 2023-24 season

Apr 26, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) and guard Immanuel Quickley (5) celebrate in the fourth quarter during game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

As the NBA regular season quickly approaches, the Knicks have a lot to be positive about. The team is coming off a 47-win season and its first playoff series win in a decade.

After bringing back eight of nine rotation players, the Knicks are once again in the thick of a competitive and crowded Eastern Conference, and they have some clear advantages to lean on from last season.

Here’s a look at three strengths this Knicks team has going into the 2023-24 season...

1. Offensive rebounding

The fact that the Knicks were able to finish tied for third in offensive efficiency last season was remarkable. Despite being 19th in three-point percentage (35.4 percent), 22nd in free-throw percentage (76.1 percent) and 20th in true shooting percentage (57.7 percent).

The key factor in New York’s offensive excellence was rebounding, as the club was ranked second in offensive rebound rate, rebounding 31.8 percent of available misses.

Center Mitchell Robinson was an unstoppable force on the glass, as he led all NBA players in offensive rebound rate. Robinson’s understudy Isaiah Hartenstein was effective as well, finishing sixth in the same category.

Rebounding was the central plot of New York’s first round series win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. During the matchup, the Knicks out-rebounded Cleveland 227-186 and attempted 27 more shots.

This helped New York win the series 4-1, despite shooting a ghastly 42-of-149 (28.2 percent) from the three-point line. In New York’s second round loss against the Miami Heat, the Knicks held just a 67-62 offensive rebounding edge.

With New York having a similar roster this year, offensive rebounding will be a determining factor in the team’s success.

2. Isolation

In the past, I’ve written about the Knicks needing to add a little juice to their offense with ball and man movement. New York was fourth in isolation frequency, as its top three offensive options Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and RJ Barrett rely heavily on attacking off the dribble to score.

Despite the team’s over-reliance on isolations, it’s still a strength and has led to a significant amount of points. New York scored 0.99 points per possession on isolations, which was seventh in the league, per NBA Stats. Most notably, Brunson was super effective, scoring 1.1 points per possession in isolation.

How will that style of play look in the playoffs when the opposition throws different defensive schemes, such as double teams, traps and zones to make New York uncomfortable? According to NBA Stats, New York’s scoring on isolations fell to 0.88 points per possession in the playoffs, 10th out of 16 teams. Finding alternative ways to score will be important in those key moments late in the season.

3. Bench mob

The untrained eye would see the Knicks' bench as mediocre. Last year, Knicks reserves were 26th in scoring, averaging 29.5 points per game. Even the advanced lineup data says New York’s main bench rotation, which features starter Barrett with four bench players, barely outscored opponents.

However, each reserve had a significant impact on the season. Immanuel Quickley finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting, Hartenstein proved to be a quality passing big man with an ability to defend and rebound, and Hart was the perfect fit as a transition attacking finisher.

At different points, all three were a part of closing lineups in close games. It wouldn’t be a surprise if new acquisition Donte DiVincenzo joins that group as a vital contributor in key moments.

The Knicks have four bench players capable of playing in crunch time, which is a luxury in today’s NBA.