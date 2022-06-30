Knicks targeting Isaiah Hartenstein

Jake Fischer: Sounds like Isaiah Hartenstein has another suitor: the New York Knicks. No guest, just taking your questions on @getcallin at 4pmET, to help set the table one last time before the free agency horn blares. Make sure to create an account and tune in: callin.com/link/EaFCnvABtD

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

Sounds like Isaiah Hartenstein has another suitor: the New York Knicks.

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, early on YouTube! We look at free agents connected to the Lakers. Mo Bamba. Otto Porter Jr. Caleb/Cody Martin. Isaiah Hartenstein. Blake Griffin(???). And, of course, Malik Monk. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Will Isaiah Hartenstein, Clippers extend their time together? ocregister.com/2022/06/29/wil… – 6:23 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Remaining 2021-2022 Clippers with unresolved contracts:

– Nicolas Batum (player option)

– Isaiah Hartenstein (unrestricted)

– Amir Coffey (restricted)

– Rodney Hood (unrestricted)

– Jay Scrubb (restricted two-way)

– Xavier Moon (restricted two-way) – 5:34 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

If the Clippers give John Wall the Tax MLE, then LA won’t have it to give to Isaiah Hartenstein.

Hartenstein is pretty good and that could make him gettable for a lot of teams looking for a big. – 9:56 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

My big question for the Clippers is if they’re getting Wall for the MLE or the minimum. If it’s the MLE, they might be at risk of losing Isaiah Hartenstein, who was one of the most underrated players in the NBA last season. – 9:52 PM

Marc Stein: It’s well-known among rival teams interested in Hartenstein, league sources say, that he has strong interest in re-signing with the Clippers. The Clips’ forthcoming signing of John Wall, however, severely limits what they can offer the in-demand big man. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / June 30, 2022

Marc Stein: Orlando has emerged as a leading suitor for Clippers free agent big man Isaiah Hartenstein, league sources say. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / June 29, 2022

Even so, Lue didn’t have trouble finding this season’s silver linings, with an eye on the future following an offseason in which the Clippers’ free agents will be Covington and backup center Isaiah Hartenstein as well as third-year wing Amir Coffey (restricted) and Batum, who has a player option. “I think it’s been an unbelievable season for our guys, everything we had to go through,” he said. “Like our fans staying loyal, continuing to support throughout the whole season … for the guys in the locker room, like, scrapped, the way we competed all year long. No matter who played, was in the rotation, who was in and out. “We have to hold our heads high. Some great things to be proud of. Get ready, keep rebuilding and get ready for next year.” -via Orange County Register / April 16, 2022