If the Knicks target Kyrie Irving, what does that mean for the Bulls' 2019 free agency plans?

NBC Sports Boston's Sherrod A. Blakely dropped some exclusive reporting news on the Bulls Talk Podcast on Wednesday, saying that the New York Knicks are going to pursue All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving in free agency.

"I've spoken with people within [the Knicks] organization. They have made it absolutely crystal clear to me that-if they had their pick of guys that are going to be in the free-agent market [next] summer-Kyrie would be their first, second, third and fourth choice," he said.

It isn't terribly surprising that a Knicks team trying to pair a superstar with Kristaps Porzingis with plenty of cap space would go after a five-time All-Star and NBA champion. They invested a Lottery pick in French point guard Frank Ntilikina two seasons ago but certainly could use an upgrade at the positon. And if your franchise can add Kyrie Irving, you do it and figure out how he'll fit later.

It could, however, throw a wrench in the Bulls' free agency plans. While there have been exactly zero news items linking Irving to the Bulls next offseason, it has been reported that Irving and former Bulls All-Star Jimmy Butler may try and link up in 2019.

If the Bulls wanted to bring back Butler - and Butler himself felt like re-joining a team that dealt him instead of offering him a super-max contract - Irving's potential interest in the Knicks could thwart that.

The Bulls have Kris Dunn, but as previously mentioned that shouldn't stop them from pursuing a talent like Irving.

The good news is we still have 10 months until free agency is in full swing. For now, let's get ready for the regular season and see what the current Bulls can do in Year 2 of the rebuild.