Knicks' target Gordon Hayward expected to sign four-year deal with Hornets

Corey Hersch
·1 min read
Gordon Hayward
Gordon Hayward

Free agent Gordon Hayward is expected to sign a four-year, $120 million contract with the Charlotte Hornets, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal is expected to be part of a sign-and-trade with the Celtics, according to Boston Sports Journal’s Brian Robb.

Earlier in the week, Hayward opted out of a $34 million player option for the 2020-21 season, opting to seek a longer-term deal elsewhere.

The Knicks were reported to have interest in Hayward, but according to SNY’s Ian Begley, they were unlikely to offer a four-year contract to the 30-year-old wing.

Begley has also reported that the Knicks have interest in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. They had also looked at restricted free agent Malik Beasley, before he agreed to return to the Timberwolves.

