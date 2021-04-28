Knicks in talks with Luca Vildoza, EuroLeague star from Argentina

Luca Vildoza

The Knicks have been in talks with EuroLeague star G Luca Vildoza, SNY's Ian Begley confirmed.

Eurohoops is reporting that it is more than just talks, but that a deal is close between both sides as the Argentinian is looking to make the transition to the NBA.

Vildoza has been playing in Spain with Baskonia, where he has averaged 10.1 points per game on 41 percent shooting over 25.2 minutes per contest. He's also shooting 38 percent this season.

There is a spot for Vildoza on the Knicks' roster, as the team had a change of plans and won't be adding Simi Shittu to the roster, per SNY sources.

Vildoza is a point guard who would only add to the logjam that's already on the roster. But he has a knack for dropping assists and has the ability to play shooting guard as well.