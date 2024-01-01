Knicks takeaways from New Year's Day's 112-106 win over Timberwolves, including Julius Randle's 39 points and OG Anunoby's strong debut

The Knicks had a dominant second quarter and held on to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 112-106, on New Year's Day.

Here are the takeaways….

- OG Anunoby showed off his 3-and-D skillset right away in his first game as a Knick at The Garden. The wing was tasked with guarding Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards and made a corner three-pointer on his first shot of the game. Julius Randle started off strong by making two straight threes, and then after an Isaiah Hartenstein offensive rebound, Donte DiVincenzo drained a three to tie it up at 12-12.

Randle then hit two free throws to put NY up, and Hartenstein ignited the crowd with a big block on Rudy Gobert at the rim. Randle extended the Knicks' lead to four, 20-16, with three straight baskets out of a timeout to give him 14 early points. However, Minnesota continued to fight back as Karl-Anthony Towns and Edwards made back-to-back threes to put them back up.

- As part of Tom Thibodeau's new rotation, Anunoby came back in the game to give Randle a break and joined Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Quentin Grimes and Precious Achiuwa on the court to close out the first quarter. Edwards scored an and-one in transition and then Hart scored inside with a second left, as the Knicks trailed, 32-23. Randle and Edwards led their squads with 15 first-quarter points each.

- Hart and Grimes opened the second quarter with back-to-back threes and then Brunson shook off a slow start (0-for-5) by scoring nine straight to put the Knicks up 38-37 with 8:32 left. Hart grabbed a rebound and hit Anunoby in transition, who then drove and kicked, as the ball wound up back to Hart for another three. New York started 8-for-18 from beyond the arc and took a 45-39 lead.

DiVincenzo collected a loose ball, drove to the lane, and found Anunoby underneath for a monster two-handed slam that got the crowd on their feet. The pair connected again for another dunk, and then Brunson made a mid-range jumper to give the Knicks their biggest lead, 55-45, with two minutes left in the half.

- New York dominated the second quarter, outscoring Minnesota 38-17, to give them a 61-49 lead. The Knicks shot 42.6 percent from the field (20-for-47) and 13-for-14 from the foul line. Randle scored 21 points in the half, Brunson added in 13 and Anunoby had seven points in 20 minutes.

- Anunoby got two more dunks early in the third quarter to extend the lead to 69-54. Hartenstein continued to make his presence felt on the glass, grabbing an offensive board and scoring his first basket on an and-one tip-in. DiVincenzo and Anunoby then hit back-to-back threes to put the Knicks up 83-61. New York outscored Minnesota 33-29 in the third to hold a 94-78 lead.

- Towns and the Timberwolves opened the fourth on an 8-0 run to cut the lead to eight, and force a quick timeout. KAT continued to bring the T-Wolves back in it, nailing a three to make it a four point game midway through the fourth. Randle picked it up with back-to-back buckets to push the lead to 103-95.

Anunoby fouled out with 4:12 left in the fourth, finishing with 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting and 3-for-6 from three, plus six rebounds in 35 minutes of action.

- Randle finished with 39 points on 14-for-24 shooting and eight rebounds, Brunson scored 17 points and DiVincenzo had 14 points. New York dominated on the glass and outrebounded Minnesota, 48-34. Edwards led the Wolves with 35 points and Towns had 29 points.

Highlights

What's next

The Knicks will stay home and face the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 8:30 p.m.