Knicks takeaways from Wednesday's 137-127 OT win over Hawks, including Julius Randle's third 40-point game

The Knicks tied a season-high with 19 three-pointers and won their eighth straight game, beating the Atlanta Hawks, 137-127 in OT.

Here are some takeaways from the game

- Julius Randle got the Knicks off to a good start, nailing a step-back three for his first shot of the night. Reggie Bullock made his first three triples on the night, as the Knicks began the game 5-of-5 from beyond the arc. New York was sloppy with the ball throughout the quarter, committing seven turnovers as the Hawks went on a 14-0 run to go up 30-21 with 3:42 remaining. Atlanta guard Trae Young scored 16 points in the first quarter to give his team a 39-34 lead after one, it's the most points Tom Thibodeau's team has given up in a first quarter this season.

- Derrick Rose began to find a rhythm during the second quarter, making a couple quick floaters, as he started the game 6-of-6 from the field. After a driving layup, he tied up the score at 48-48 with 7:02 remaining in the second.

- After trailing by 11 points, the Knicks regained the lead, 52-50, as Rose found Obi Toppin on the fastbreak for an easy slam dunk. Randle made threes on back-to-back possessions to add onto the Knicks lead and continue their hot night from deep. He finished the half with 20 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field, including going 4-of-4 from both three and the foul line.

Kevin Huerter cut behind the defense in transition for an easy dunk with under five seconds left in the half to give the Hawks a 69-67 lead. Elfrid Payton had a good look at the buzzer, but missed the floater.

- After starting 1-of-11 from the field, RJ Barrett threw down an angry dunk and then scored again on the next possession with a smooth layup to cut the Hawks' lead down to 82-78 with 7:31 left in the third quarter. Nerlens Noel took an elbow to the mouth and hit the floor hard, as he left the game and headed to the locker room. Fellow center Taj Gibson had suffered a laceration to his eye and left the game earlier in the night, so recently signed big man Norvel Pelle entered the game.

- Young came down hard, turning his ankle on Pelle's foot with 1:13 left in the quarter, as he then headed to the locker room and would not return with a sprained left ankle. Atlanta still led 97-90 after the third behind Clint Capella's 21 points and 17 rebounds.

- Noel received a big ovation from the crowd as he returned to the game with 9:53 left as the Knicks trailed 101-97. He made his presence felt immediately, rebounding and throwing down an alley-oop jam on a pass from Immanuel Quickley. The Knicks went on a 15-point turnaround as a Rose three-pointer with 4:46 left in the game extended the lead to 116-109, and gave Rose 20 points on the night off the bench. Big man John Collins tied the game for Atlanta on a three at 118-118 with two minutes remaining.

- Randle then took the game into his own hands, making a driving layup over Collins with 8.4 remaining to give the Knicks a 122-119. Bogdan Bogdanovic made a corner three off the inbound pass to tie the game at 122-122 with 6.2 seconds left as the game went to OT.

- Randle got his third 40-point game on the season with his sixth three-pointer on the night, and would then find Bullock for three on the next possession to give the Knicks a 130-122 lead in overtime. Randle finished with 40 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and a steal, including a 6-of-8 effort from three.

Quickley hit a very deep three-pointer to put them up 10 points with under a minute left. The make tied the team season-high for threes in a game with 19, and gave the rookie 20 points off the bench.

The Knicks are off on Thursday and Friday, and will face off at home against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.