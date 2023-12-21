Knicks takeaways from Wednesday's 121-102 win over Nets, including a vintage Julius Randle performance

The Knicks built an early lead, but put their foot on the gas in the second half to dismiss a poor-shooting Nets team for a 121-102 win in Brooklyn on Wednesday night thanks to a vintage performance from Julius Randle.

New York, already playing without center Mitchell Robinson until February, announced center Jericho Sims would be out for at least seven-to-10 days with an ankle sprain, which put Isaiah Hartenstein into the starting lineup alongside Randle, Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett and Donte DiVincenzo.

The visitors from Brooklyn countered with Spencer Dinwiddie, Cam Thomas, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton.

Here are the takeaways...

- Both teams were coming off West Coast road trips ahead of their first of four meetings on the season and the Nets looked like a team coming off a long road trip in the early goings, with a spot of poor shooting to start (2-for-13 from the floor). And the Knicks turned defensive rebounds into points pushing the ball up the floor with Brunson grabbing three boards and three assists and DiVincinzo scoring eight early with three boards himself.

- Hartenstein, making his first start of the season, got into the act with a rebound and two-handed chest-pass outlet to a steaking Randle for a two-handed slam for a 25-14 lead and force a Brooklyn timeout with 3:18 in the quarter. But a few possessions later, Hartenstein was called for a foul trying to stop a driving Bridges and took a left elbow to the face causing a cut to his upper lip that drew some blood and sent him to the locker room. Taj Gibson, the lone other healthy center on the roster, entered.

The Knicks held the Nets to 25 percent shooting from the floor in the first, while shooting 45.8 percent themselves for a 32-20 first-quarter lead.

- Brooklyn started the second quarter 4-for-4 from behind the arc and cut the lead from 14 to seven in just three minutes of play. Several shots came on wide-open looks against a Knicks second unit of Barrett, Gibson, Josh Hart, Quinten Grimes and Immanuel Quickley. Only Hart, who pulled down seven rebounds, had a positive plus-minus in the opening half (plus-1) among the four players to come off the bench.

- Hartenstien returned with 5:18 to play in the half with the lead down to just four, but a Brunson three and more aggressiveness from Randle against smaller Brooklyn defenders made sure the Nets never got any closer. And Randle carried the load for the road team offensively making all seven of his free throws from the line and pouring in 19 first-half points in 17 minutes to help build the halftime lead to 60-51. In the half, DiVincenzo had 12 points and Barrett had 10 as Brunson struggled from the floor (2-for-7).

DiVincenzo clanked his first three-point attempt of the game off the side of the backboard but shook it off to have a big night shooting 9-for-15 from the floor (5-10 from behind the arc) for 23 points in 23 minutes and a plus-13. He added eight rebounds and three steals for a solid night all-around as he continues to justify his insertion into the starting lineup.

- Hartenstein didn’t get his first points until the start of the third with a two-handed slam after collecting an offensive board before DiVincenzo, continued to be active on the defensive side of the ball, grabbed a steal to start a 2-on-1 break with Burnson before laying it in to push the lead to 13 just 55 seconds into the second half and force a Jacque Vaughn timeout.

On the night, the Knicks finished with seven blocks (including two from Gibson), eight steals and 42 defensive rebounds.

- The Nets would miss their first seven attempts in the third before making their next eight baskets and managed to cut a 20-point deficit to 82-72 with 3:42 to play in the quarter on another transition three that resulted in another Tom Thibodeau timeout.

The Nets did cut it to single digits, but a pair of tough buckets from Brunson (on a night when not much was working for him), a Randle turnaround jumper and a Quickley layup pushed New York’s lead to 13 as the buzzer sounded.

- Where the second unit struggled in the second quarter, they started the fourth with an 8-0 run with Grimes knocking down his first two buckets of the night on a sweet reverse layup and spot up three forcing another Vaughn timeout.

Quickley would score nine of his 19 points and had two assists in the fourth as the Knicks pushed the lead to 25 with 3:39 to play. The receive guard finished 7-for-12 from the floor in 24 minutes.

Randle led all scorers with 26 to go with his seven rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes. Hart had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds and Brunson added 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Hartenstein had 10 rebounds and was a plus-21 in 30 minutes.

- It was not a particularly great shooting night overall in Brooklyn, but Bridges struggled in particular (4-for-21 from the floor) and the Nets in general, 37-for-101 from the floor (36.6 percent) and 15-for-47 from three (31.9 percent.)

What's next

The Knicks open up a two-game set at Madison Square Garden with the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday afternoon (12:30 p.m. tip) before a Christmas Day matinee at noon on Monday, Dec. 25.