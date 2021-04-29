Knicks takeaways from Wednesday's 113-94 win over Bulls, including Julius Randle's game-high 34 points

Julius Randle Bulls 4/28

The Knicks got back into the win column Wednesday with a 113-94 victory against the Chicago Bulls at MSG.

Five things to know from Wednesday's game

1. Alec Burks returned to the Knicks after a two-week absence because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols, but he is sidelined and ramping up his conditioning. New York started Elfrid Payton, RJ Barrett, Reggie Bullock, Julius Randle and Nerlens Noel.



2. Randle recorded his 12th game with 30 points or more, scoring a game-high 34 on 12-of-23 shooting -- including 4-for-7 from behind the three-point line. He added seven rebounds, three assists and one block in 36 minutes.

3. Barrett complemented Randle with 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting, highlighted by a 3-for-5 clip on three-pointers, in 42 minutes. For the past seven games now, Barrett has scored 16 or more points.



4. Bullock added 13 points on 4-of-8 shooting, going 3-for-5 from deep with four rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes. Noel fueled a strong defensive effort by the Knicks, blocking five shots and swiping four steals in 29 minutes.

5. Off the bench, Immanuel Quickley provided a boost, dropping 13 points on 4-of-10 shooting in 16 minutes. Quickley went 1 for 5 from long range but made all four free-throw attempts while grabbing two rebounds and dishing two assists.

Highlights

What's next

The Knicks (35-28), who have won 10 of their past 11, get set for a season-high six-game road trip. They start with Sunday's 8 p.m. tip-off against the Rockets (15-47) at the Toyota Center in Houston.