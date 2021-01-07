Knicks Takeaways from Wednesday's 112-100 win over Jazz, including Austin Rivers' on-fire fourth quarter

Julius Randle dunks on Rudy Gobert

The Knicks pulled off a second-half comeback after trailing by 18 points, emerging from MSG with a win over the Utah Jazz (4-4) -- their third straight and 5 of 6 -- as they improve to 5-3. >> Box score

1. The Knicks stuck with a starting five of point guard Elfrid Payton, shooting guard RJ Barrett, small forward Reggie Bullock, power forward Julius Randle and center Mitchell Robinson -- the same from their past two games -- but they only played an eight-man rotation. Injuries appeared to catch up with the Knicks amid a slow start, but New York came alive.

Five things to know from Wednesday's game

2. From an aforementioned eight-player rotation, point guard Austin Rivers was key. Rivers was especially big down the stretch, catching fire with a go-ahead triple at the fourth quarter's 4:16 mark and a follow-up jumper that put the Knicks up 101-96 on the ensuing possession. Rivers caught fire from there, ultimately scoring 14 straight points for the Knicks into the 48.2-second mark's dagger -- a step-back triple from 26 feet out. Rivers dropped 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including 5 for 7 on three-pointers, in 32 minutes off the bench.

3. Chief among a collective effort by the Knicks in the third quarter were Randle and Payton, who helped turn a 56-44 halftime deficit into a 78-75 lead entering the fourth quarter. The Jazz led 44-26, a largest margin of 18 points, with 7:46 left in the second quarter after Jordan Clarkson's bucket.

4. If not for Rivers' hot finish, Randle would have been the headliner, dropping monster a double-double with 30 points and 16 rebounds while shooting 10 of 26 from the field and dishing seven assists for a near triple-double in 40 minutes. Payton pitched in 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting and eight assists over 42 minutes.

5. Reggie Bullock was a key player in the second half as well, namely drilling each of his two triples in the fourth quarter at the 8:59 mark and 7:38 point, the latter putting the Knicks up 92-86. He produced a 12-point, six-rebound outing in 30 minutes.



What's next

The Knicks (5-3) look for a fourth straight win Friday with a 7:30 p.m. game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-4) at MSG.