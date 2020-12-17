Knicks Takeaways from Wednesday's 100-93 preseason win over Cavs, including Kevin Knox's clutch fourth quarter

Kevin Knox drives

The Knicks came back from down 18 points in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's 100-93 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at MSG. >> Box score

Five things to know from Wednesday's preseason game

1. The Knicks shook up a starting five of Elfrid Payton, RJ Barrett, Reggie Bullock, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson. Bullock replaced Alec Burks (personal reasons) and Robinson got the nod over Nerlens Noel, who was out with a sore left knee.

2. Tom Thibodeau, however, said Robinson would have started over Noel either way because the Knicks wanted to see a different look at center. Robinson produced a double-double performance with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting and 10 rebounds while adding four blocks in 32 strong minutes.

3. In his most extensive action yet, Immanuel Quickley flashed. He struggled shooting, scoring nine points while going 3 of 11 from the field and a 1-for-6 mark on three-pointers, but the 2020 NBA Draft's No. 25 overall pick out of Kentucky tied starter Elfrid Payton for a game-high seven assists in 25 minutes off the bench.

4. Kevin Knox came off the bench with a lively second-half performance, including a go-ahead triple at the fourth quarter's 2:27 mark that put New York up 95-93 -- which Quickley assisted on. Knox contributed 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including 3 for 5 on three-pointers, while grabbing four rebounds and dishing two assists in 22 minutes.

5. Three-point shooting remains an issue for the Knicks, though, who went 8 for 34 (23.5%) from deep. The Knicks struggled from long range in a two-game trip to Detroit, shooting 21.7% (5 of 23) in last Friday's 90-84 win and 24.2% (8 of 33) in this past Sunday's 99-91 loss.

The Knicks (2-2) and Cavs (2-1) face off again Friday for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off at MSG, New York's fourth and final preseason game.