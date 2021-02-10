Knicks Takeaways from Tuesday's 98-96 loss to Heat, including Derrick Rose's 'debut'

Derrick Rose defends Duncan Robinson

The Knicks fall to the Heat 98-96 despite RJ Barrett's chance to send the game into OT.

Here are seven takeaways from the games:

1. Derrick Rose had a fantastic return to the Blue and Orange (and black) Tuesday night in Miami and got the ball rolling right out the gate. He finished his "debut" with 14 points, three assists, a steal and a block.

His signature moment of the game came during his first stint out on the floor, when he connected with Obi Toppin on a no-look pass that turned into an And-1 dunk by the rookie.

Rose also jumpstarted a 22-3 run that gave the Knicks as big as a 12-point lead in the first half.



2. The game came down to the wire, with the Knicks having a chance to tie or win the game with 6.2 seconds left to play, but RJ Barrett missed a contested layup to make it back-to-back losses to Miami.

3. Julius Randle got things started for the Knicks on his first shot attempt of the game, taking Bam Adebayo down near the baseline, shimming in the triple threat and hitting a jumper to get New York on the board.

However he struggled from then one, missing his next six shots and finishing the game with 12 points on 4-17 shooting.

4. Elfrid Payton had a solid game for New York, putting together an 18-point, four assist night. With Rose in the locker room now and Immanuel Quickley's stock rising, Payton's minutes could take a hit — Tom Thibodeau said before the game that Rose would be coming off the bench "for now." Payton will need to do what he can to make sure those minutes only take a slight hit, and not a cliff dive.

5. The rookie duo of Toppin and Quickley had quiet nights, combining for just 11 points and three rebounds. Toppin played just 11 minutes in what was an important game for New York.

6. The Knicks out-rebounded the Heat 45-39. Nerlens Noel grabbed seven boards off the bench and had another overall productive outing, finishing the game with a plus-minus of 12 —the best mark on the team.

7. Jimmy Butler lead the way for Miami with 26 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds, two blocks and a steal, stuffing the stat sheet wherever he could.

Kelly Olynyk had another strong outing, hitting six threes and finishing with 20 points, but foul trouble kept him from becoming too much of a problem for New York.

Duncan Robinson had an off night, going 0-7 from the field and 0-5 from three.

What's Next?

The Knicks head down to Washington on Friday night to face the Wizards. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.